This Day in Country History: June 24

June 24 was a significant day in country music history. One of country music's best-selling artists, Trisha Yearwood, was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, and Lynn Anderson's exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum ended after a nine-month run. There were music festivals, record label changes, and heartwarming charity donations on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Milestones for the country music world on June 24 included:

UMG Recordings released Willie Nelson's Live and Kickin' album on June 24. This Willie Nelson & Friends album featured artists such as Shania Twain, the late Toby Keith, and Kenny Chesney, along with rockers such as Eric Clapton, ZZ Top, and Steven Tyler from the band Aerosmith. 2005: The legendary Trisha Yearwood was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame. This prolific and talented country singer has been honored with an American Music Award and a Pollstar Concert Industry Award. Yearwood had also been inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2000.

Cultural Milestones

These were two cultural milestones for June 24:

The late Lynn Anderson, best known for her hit song "Rose Garden," who died in 2015, had a posthumous exhibit that ended on June 24 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The exhibit, titled Lynn Anderson: Keep Me in Mind, showcased some of Anderson's concert costumes and other artifacts that were a significant part of her long career. 2019: GRAMMY award-winning country music singer Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, donated $10,000 to Lexington Habitat for Humanity through Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind organization. Chris Stapleton is a native of nearby Paintsville, Kentucky, and has a strong commitment to the local community.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Music festivals are always a fun way to see many performers at one location, and the Country Jam Colorado did not disappoint:

Country music fans had fun under the sun listening to music from their favorite artists at the Country Jam Colorado in Loma, Colorado. Headliners included Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Travis Denning. Additional performers on June 24 included Drew Parker, Stephanie Quayle, and Kameron Marlowe. 2023: At this year's Country Jam Colorado, fans enjoyed singing and dancing to headliners that included Cody Johnson, Whiskey Meyers, and Ian Munsick. The audience also saw Eddie Montgomery, Shane Profitt, and Lyndsey Olish.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a business closure to record label changes, these were important events on June 24:

The late country singer/songwriter Toby Keith's restaurant, I Love This Bar and Grill, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, closed without warning. It appeared that Keith had fallen behind on his taxes and could not receive delivery of alcohol, contributing to the fall of the establishment. 2016: Country music band The Mavericks launched their own record label after a two-album deal with The Valory Music Co., which was a minor label under Big Machine Label Group. The split from their previous record label was amicable, and they created Mono Mundo Recordings as their new label.