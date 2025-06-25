Randy Travis Drops New 10-Song Vinyl Collection, Sets Off on 35-City Tour

Randy Travis is set to release a new vinyl collection titled NOW PLAYING — Randy Travis on Aug. 1 through Rhino Records. The 10-track compilation will spotlight some of his most iconic songs, including "Forever and Ever, Amen," "Deeper Than the Holler," and "I Told You So." The album is part of Rhino's Now Playing series, which celebrates timeless recordings from legendary artists.

This release precedes the More Life Tour, which kicks off on Aug. 21 in Denver, Colorado, and continues through Nov. 23 in Torrington, Connecticut. Travis will take the stage with his original band members and guest vocalist James Dupré, offering fans a rare opportunity to celebrate his legacy in a live setting.

"When I began my recovery almost 12 years ago, many things changed, but one thing stayed the same — my desire to share new music and create new memories," Travis wrote. "I'm grateful to have the opportunity to continue doing that thanks to family, friends, fans, and God's grace."

Despite suffering a near-fatal stroke in 2013, the seven-time GRAMMY winner and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee has continued to make musical and cultural contributions. In 2024, he gained notoriety with his first charting song in 20 years titled "Where That Came From," due to AI. Also in the same year, he released the single "Horses In Heaven" that paid respect to his father's support of horse training.