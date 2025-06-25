LISTEN LIVE

WWE Stars Can’t Get Enough of Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae’s No. 1 Hit

WWE champions Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio recently revealed their shared love for Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae’s hit single “What I Want” during an interview with Billboard. Liv Morgan explained,…

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Morgan Wallen attending the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 on the left and Tate McRae attending the European Premiere of F1 ® The Movie at Cineworld, Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 on the right.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

WWE champions Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio recently revealed their shared love for Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae's hit single "What I Want" during an interview with BillboardLiv Morgan explained, "'What I Want' with Tate McRae and Morgan Wallen... That's been kind of like a repeat for me the last couple of days," before smiling and teasingly revealing, "Yeah, Dominik loves Morgan Wallen. Big Morgan Wallen fan." Dominik Mysterio grinned knowingly and confirmed, "Ah, yes."

The crossover track, which blends heartbreak-themed pop with country stylings, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 2025, marking Morgan Wallen's fourth chart-topper and Tate McRae's first chart-topping single. The single quickly became a viral favorite and recently returned to the No. 1 spot on US Apple Music, briefly overtaking Sabrina Carpenter's summer hit.

Holler shares Tate McRae's Instagram teaser, featuring a bright Tennessee Volunteers jersey customized with “T8” on the front and a small “MW” emblem above it — a playful nod to her collaboration with Wallen to announce the collaboration just hours before its midnight release. The song's unexpected release and blend of genres increased its streaming success. This helped McRae build her reputation for prominent collaborations. She has collaborated with artists such as Khalid, Tiësto, and Jeremy Zucker, showcasing her versatility across pop, EDM, and now country pop.

Dominik Mysterio talked about his interest in country music. He mentioned favorites like Post Malone, Luke Combs, Zach Bryan, and Jason Aldean. Morgan Wallen's rise in mainstream pop culture is clear from his popularity with celebrities and athletes.

In recent years, the connection between country music and WWE has become stronger. Artists like HARDY and Jelly Roll have shown up unexpectedly at WWE events. The collaboration between McRae and Wallen draws in more fans and performers. It highlights a cultural moment where genre boundaries keep fading away. Country music's influence continues to grow across entertainment platforms.

Morgan WallenTate McRae
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Chris Stapleton’s Pop Crossover Success: Songs He Wrote for Adele and Justin Timberlake
MusicChris Stapleton’s Pop Crossover Success: Songs He Wrote for Adele and Justin TimberlakeLauren Morling
Modern Country Artists Craft New Independence Day Song Classics for Today’s America
MusicModern Country Artists Craft New Independence Day Song Classics for Today’s AmericaKristina Hall
George Strait Brings Chris Stapleton Along for 2025 Stadium Shows, Signs a Fan’s Yearbook
MusicGeorge Strait Brings Chris Stapleton Along for 2025 Stadium Shows, Signs a Fan’s YearbookJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect