WWE Stars Can’t Get Enough of Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae’s No. 1 Hit

WWE champions Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio recently revealed their shared love for Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae's hit single "What I Want" during an interview with Billboard. Liv Morgan explained , "'What I Want' with Tate McRae and Morgan Wallen... That's been kind of like a repeat for me the last couple of days," before smiling and teasingly revealing, "Yeah, Dominik loves Morgan Wallen. Big Morgan Wallen fan." Dominik Mysterio grinned knowingly and confirmed, "Ah, yes."

Holler shares Tate McRae's Instagram teaser, featuring a bright Tennessee Volunteers jersey customized with “T8” on the front and a small “MW” emblem above it — a playful nod to her collaboration with Wallen to announce the collaboration just hours before its midnight release. The song's unexpected release and blend of genres increased its streaming success. This helped McRae build her reputation for prominent collaborations. She has collaborated with artists such as Khalid, Tiësto, and Jeremy Zucker, showcasing her versatility across pop, EDM, and now country pop.



Dominik Mysterio talked about his interest in country music. He mentioned favorites like Post Malone, Luke Combs, Zach Bryan, and Jason Aldean. Morgan Wallen's rise in mainstream pop culture is clear from his popularity with celebrities and athletes.



In recent years, the connection between country music and WWE has become stronger. Artists like HARDY and Jelly Roll have shown up unexpectedly at WWE events. The collaboration between McRae and Wallen draws in more fans and performers. It highlights a cultural moment where genre boundaries keep fading away. Country music's influence continues to grow across entertainment platforms.