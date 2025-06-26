Megan Moroney Wraps Up Work on Third Album

Megan Moroney is getting ready to launch her third studio album in the near future with the release of her new single, "6 Months Later." The song, about the emotional complications of an ex showing back up after a breakup, marks a new phase in this next season for the rising country star. It follows her 2024 second album, Am I Okay?, and the rollout of an album a year to follow the launch of her first album in 2023.

In a recent post on X, Moroney teased the status of the new album, writing, “wait i think the album is written.” Fans can expect several anticipated tracks, including “Wedding Dress,” an unreleased fan-favorite that Moroney has called her “saddest song yet.” She has also previewed a new track titled “Beautiful Things,” inspired by her niece and focused on themes of growing up and navigating exclusion.

The upcoming project will feature “You Had To Be There,” her 2024 duet with Kenny Chesney. The collaboration debuted during Chesney's Sun Goes Down Tour, where Moroney served as an opener.

Despite including her signature heartbreak songs, Moroney has indicated that the album's overall tone will be “light and carefree and happy.” In a recent interview, she explained her approach: “I just try to live my life and write about it. So that's kind of how this next album is shaping up, too. Just like the last ones — I was writing about my life experiences. So, the strategy behind it hasn't changed. It's still the same.”