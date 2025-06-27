Country Star Paul Cauthen Takes Different Route to Fight Thyroid Cancer

Country music artist Paul Cauthen is opening up about his unconventional battle with thyroid cancer, which prompted him to cancel his 2024 Black On Black Tour dates. In a recent interview, Cauthen shared that he is pursuing a holistic treatment regimen rather than undergoing conventional surgery or chemotherapy.

"Whopping cancer's ass. It's going great," he said. "I've been taking a bunch of supplements. Taking Ivermectin, fenbendazole, methylene blue, all these things that not a lot of people talk about. Instead of doing the general way of having your whole endocrine system ripped out of your throat."

His decision to avoid traditional treatment options stems from concerns about long-term side effects such as fatigue and calcium instability. Cauthen said he has lost over 25 pounds and now focuses on a cleaner lifestyle. "Cancer really saved my life," he shared. "I stopped a lot of my bad habits. I wasn't eating double cheeseburgers at 4 a.m. on the bus. I haven't had bread in a long time."

Despite reporting health improvements, Cauthen acknowledged the backlash he has faced from the music industry and personal circles for rejecting standard protocols. "A lot of people shunned me for it. I've gotten a lot of flack. I stopped working with people because of the situation. It's been weird. When you actually want to make a call for your own body, people want to make calls for your body for you."

Cauthen emphasized that his approach reflects his personal values. "I will not be bridled. I will not be told what to do," he declared.