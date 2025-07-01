Things To Do in Philadelphia This Weekend: July 4-July 6

Philadelphia pulls out all the stops for Independence Day, offering a packed lineup of free festivities and headline events throughout the city. From the Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July concert and fireworks to parades, ceremonies, and big-name performances, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate. Whether you're enjoying the sights from the Parkway or catching a waterfront cruise or comedy show, the holiday weekend delivers something for everyone.

Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert and Fireworks

What: Outdoor concert and fireworks show

Outdoor concert and fireworks show When: Friday, July 4, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 4, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with the fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with the fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia Cost: Free

Philadelphia's 16-day Wawa Welcome America festival ends in spectacular fashion with free Fourth of July 4th fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Headliners Jazmine Sullivan and LL Cool J bring star power to the main stage, delivering an unforgettable night of music. The celebration concludes with the city's largest Fourth of July fireworks display, lighting up the sky above the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall

What: Patriotic ceremony with speeches, performances, and awards

Patriotic ceremony with speeches, performances, and awards When: Friday, July 4, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Friday, July 4, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Where: Independence Hall, 520 Chestnut St., Philadelphia

Independence Hall, 520 Chestnut St., Philadelphia Cost: Free

Celebrate July 4 at Independence Hall with a moving tribute to America's journey toward freedom and independence. The event features remarks from Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, the Mayor's One Philly Award presentation, and the 10th Anniversary of the Wawa Foundation Hero Award, honoring impactful individuals and nonprofits that strengthen Philadelphia communities. Musical performances by DJ Diamond Kuts and Suzann Christine add to the celebration.

Fourth of July Parade

What: Patriotic parade featuring floats, performers, and marching bands

Patriotic parade featuring floats, performers, and marching bands When: Friday, July 4, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday, July 4, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Where: From Fifth and Chestnut Streets to Arch and Broad Streets, Philadelphia

From Fifth and Chestnut Streets to Arch and Broad Streets, Philadelphia Cost: Free

Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a vibrant Fourth of July Parade through historic Philadelphia, starting at Fifth and Chestnut Streets. This year's celebration kicks off with a dynamic dance performance to "America My Home Sweet Home," an original song by the parade producer. Expect colorful floats, entertainers, and musical groups, including the World Champion Reading Buccaneers and the Corotegas Latin Marching Band from Honduras. The parade also debuts the first float for America's 250th birthday in 2026, honoring the nation's roots in the City of Brotherly Love.

Other Events

Philadelphia keeps the celebration going all weekend with a mix of standout events for every taste. Whether you're into live music, comedy, or waterfront views, the city offers something special to mark the holiday. From fireworks on the water to major arena shows and comedy club sets, the weekend lineup is packed: