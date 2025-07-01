Zach Bryan Debuts New Single “Streets of London” at Record-Breaking Hyde Park Concert

Zach Bryan captivated a crowd of approximately 65,000 at BST Hyde Park in London on June 29, delivering his largest performance to date and debuting a brand-new song, "Streets of London." The new single was written just days prior and recorded at David Bowie's former studio.

Before launching into the world premiere, Bryan addressed the audience with a smile: "If I mess this up, you can boo us off stage; I promise we'll be ok." With a full band that included lap-steel guitars and a six-piece brass section, he presented a lively selection of fan favorites from his six years of output. Most notable were a duet with singer Dermot Kennedy for the song "Hey Driver," and then the surprise when Bryan invited a fan to join him onstage to sing "Heading South."

Throughout the show, Bryan's affection for London was palpable. "We love you, London," he repeated earnestly between songs, swapping in "London" or "Hyde Park" for other cities in his lyrics. "This is a dream come true for me," he said, visibly moved by the sea of fans.

Social media buzzed with excitement following the concert, with fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of "Streets of London" and the broader album. Despite speculation about a possible retirement, Bryan remains under contract with Warner Records for at least two more albums. The alleged retirement talk appears to be in relation to a burgeoning biopic that involves actor Matthew McConaughey.