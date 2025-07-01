LISTEN LIVE

Zach Bryan Debuts New Single “Streets of London” at Record-Breaking Hyde Park Concert

Zach Bryan captivated a crowd of approximately 65,000 at BST Hyde Park in London on June 29, delivering his largest performance to date and debuting a brand-new song, “Streets of…

Jennifer Eggleston
Zach Bryan performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 25, 2025 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Zach Bryan captivated a crowd of approximately 65,000 at BST Hyde Park in London on June 29, delivering his largest performance to date and debuting a brand-new song, "Streets of London." The new single was written just days prior and recorded at David Bowie's former studio.

Before launching into the world premiere, Bryan addressed the audience with a smile: "If I mess this up, you can boo us off stage; I promise we'll be ok." With a full band that included lap-steel guitars and a six-piece brass section, he presented a lively selection of fan favorites from his six years of output. Most notable were a duet with singer Dermot Kennedy for the song "Hey Driver," and then the surprise when Bryan invited a fan to join him onstage to sing "Heading South."

Throughout the show, Bryan's affection for London was palpable. "We love you, London," he repeated earnestly between songs, swapping in "London" or "Hyde Park" for other cities in his lyrics. "This is a dream come true for me," he said, visibly moved by the sea of fans.

Loading TikTok...

Social media buzzed with excitement following the concert, with fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of "Streets of London" and the broader album. Despite speculation about a possible retirement, Bryan remains under contract with Warner Records for at least two more albums. The alleged retirement talk appears to be in relation to a burgeoning biopic that involves actor Matthew McConaughey.

Bryan's touring in Europe, and notably his Hyde Park performance, represents his rapid international rise and an important chapter of his trajectory. The close, personal storytelling with large musicianship and the emotional tether to the audience represented a significant mark in the changing nature of his career, where Bryan Wells can maintain crossover-indie mainstream fame, whilst leading with authenticity and emotional purpose.

Dermot KennedyZach Bryan
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Songs of Dolly Parton: Tracing Her Musical Evolution Through the Decades
MusicSongs of Dolly Parton: Tracing Her Musical Evolution Through the DecadesBriana Kelley
BigXthaPlug Unveils New Country EP ‘I Hope You’re Happy’ with Star-Studded Lineup
MusicBigXthaPlug Unveils New Country EP ‘I Hope You’re Happy’ with Star-Studded LineupJennifer Eggleston
Rising Country Star Gavin Adcock Plans August Drop for 24-Song Album, Shares New Single
MusicRising Country Star Gavin Adcock Plans August Drop for 24-Song Album, Shares New SingleJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect