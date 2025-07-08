This Day in Country History: July 8

Country music festivals made fans happy on July 8. There were also a couple of benefits, a memorial, and a big legal challenge with the group Lady A on this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From Blake Shelton to Garth Brooks and Brandi Carlisle, these were milestones for July 8:

2016: Garth Brooks held his first New York City concert on July 8 at the new Yankee Stadium. The "I'll Carry You Home" singer, Trisha Yearwood, opened the sold-out show.

Cultural Milestones

There was a memorial for one of country music's legends, and a concert for U.S. troops on July 8, including:

2004: Sean Hannity, a news commentator for Fox News, hosted the Freedom Concert at New Jersey's Six Flags Great Adventure to benefit U.S. troops. Martina McBride and Darryl Worley performed at this event.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fun in the sun country music festivals were abundant on July 8, including:

2021: Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, and Luke Combs took the main stage as headliners at the Country Concert music festival in Fort Laramie, Ohio. On the smaller stage, fans got to see Jameson Rodgers and Ashland Craft perform.

Industry Changes and Challenges

With legal challenges and the death of an influential country music legend, these were changes in the country music industry for July 8:

2020: Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A, and were suing another singer, Anita White, who also went by the name of Lady A. The group had trademarked the name Lady A in 2011 and received the grant to legally use that name.

