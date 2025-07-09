Morgan Wallen’s “Just in Case” Climbs to No. 1 on Billboard Country Airplay Chart

Morgan Wallen has achieved another major milestone in his career, scoring his 18th No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with "Just in Case." The track marks the fourth consecutive chart-topper from his blockbuster album I'm the Problem, which has now generated four No. 1 hits, including the title track, "Love Somebody," and "Lies Lies Lies." Wallen co-wrote "Just in Case" with production by longtime collaborator Joey Moi.

The song posted a 22% increase in radio airplay, reaching 29.4 million audience impressions during the tracking week of June 27 to July 3, according to Luminate. Wallen remains the only artist in 2025 with three Country Airplay No. 1s, continuing a dominant run that began last year when he made history as the first artist to earn five No. 1s in a single year since the chart launched in 1990.

"Well, I think there was a little bit of, you know, playing into just everything I've been through in my life…not like I'm the victim or anything, I've caused a lot of it," Wallen told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "I think that's my way…of accepting that responsibility and saying, 'Hey, maybe I am the problem sometimes.'"

In an interview with This Past Weekend with Theo Vaughn, Wallen reflected on the themes of his album: "A lot of the things that were successful in the past were like whiskey drinking, all that stuff, and I've almost explored every angle of that that's possible."