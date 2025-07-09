LISTEN LIVE

Morgan Wallen’s “Just in Case” Climbs to No. 1 on Billboard Country Airplay Chart

Jennifer Eggleston
Morgan Wallen performs onstage the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Erika Goldring / Stringer via Getty Images

Morgan Wallen has achieved another major milestone in his career, scoring his 18th No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with "Just in Case." The track marks the fourth consecutive chart-topper from his blockbuster album I'm the Problem, which has now generated four No. 1 hits, including the title track, "Love Somebody," and "Lies Lies Lies." Wallen co-wrote "Just in Case" with production by longtime collaborator Joey Moi.

The song posted a 22% increase in radio airplay, reaching 29.4 million audience impressions during the tracking week of June 27 to July 3, according to Luminate. Wallen remains the only artist in 2025 with three Country Airplay No. 1s, continuing a dominant run that began last year when he made history as the first artist to earn five No. 1s in a single year since the chart launched in 1990.

"Well, I think there was a little bit of, you know, playing into just everything I've been through in my life…not like I'm the victim or anything, I've caused a lot of it," Wallen told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "I think that's my way…of accepting that responsibility and saying, 'Hey, maybe I am the problem sometimes.'"

In an interview with This Past Weekend with Theo Vaughn, Wallen reflected on the themes of his album: "A lot of the things that were successful in the past were like whiskey drinking, all that stuff, and I've almost explored every angle of that that's possible."

Meanwhile, other country stars are also hitting key benchmarks. Thomas Rhett scored his 25th career Top 10 with "After All the Bars Are Closed," and Luke Bryan landed his 37th with "Country Song Came On." Bryan's latest hit moves him ahead of Garth Brooks (36) and ties him with Reba McEntire for 10th-most Top 10s on the Country Airplay chart. Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, and George Strait continue to share the all-time lead, each with 61 Top 10s.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
