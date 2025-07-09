Thomas Rhett at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion: What To Know Before You Go

LISTEN LIVE

Thomas Rhett is bringing his Better In Boots Tour to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey on Friday, July 11th. He is bringing some friends along too. Dasha &…

Thomas Rhett is bringing his Better In Boots Tour to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey on Friday, July 11th. He is bringing some friends along too. Dasha & Tucker Wetmore are taking the stage to start the party. So bring your T-shirt because there's nothing like some good music and a Beer Can't Fix. Don't have tickets yet? You can still purchase them here. If you want to know what to expect before heading to the concert, It Goes Like This...

Parking

For Thomas Rhett at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, parking will open 1 hour before gate times. See gate times below to know when lots will open.

Gate Times

Gates will open at 6 pm. Freedom Mortgage Pavilion encourages concert-goers to arrive at the parking lots as early as possible to avoid traffic.

Thomas Rhett at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Set Times

6:00p – Doors

7:30p – Dasha

8:10p – Tucker Wetmore

9:20p – Thomas Rhett

*Times are subject to change without notice.

Bag Policy

Small clutches, wristlets, or fanny packs no bigger than 6”x 9” OR clear plastic bags NO BIGGER than 12"x12"x6” are allowed inside.

All bags are subject to search upon entry. Guests have the right to refuse a bag search and the venue has the right to refuse entry. If you have any items that are not allowed into the venue please return them to your vehicle.

Lawn Chairs

For Thomas Rhett at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion will not allow any outside chairs in. You may rent a chair or bring a blanket! You can rent on-site if available or you can rent ahead of time here.

The lawn is always first-come, first-served. There are no assigned seats on the lawn to see Thomas Rhett at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

Mobile Entry Only at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Your phone is your ticket! Download the Live Nation app to see your tickets.

Contactless Payments Only

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion is a cash-free venue. If you arrive without a debit or credit card, head to an information booth and they’ll exchange cash for card (for free). 

XTU Will Be There

Find the XTU tent and table inside the Walt Whitman Lobby. Make sure to follow and tag 92.5 XTU on social media!

Stay Hydrated

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion will allow each guest to bring in 1 factory-sealed water bottle that is up to one liter in size. This policy is subject to change based on artist requests or safety considerations.

Rain or Shine

Unless Freedom Mortgage Pavilion deems the weather to be unsafe for guests, the concert will go on rain or shine.

