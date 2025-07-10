Chris Young Announces 10th Album Coming October 17

Chris Young is ushering in a bold new chapter with the release of I Didn't Come Here To Leave, a deeply personal 14-track album he describes as a fresh start and one of his strongest projects yet. The album, which features 11 songs co-written by Young, will be released on October 17, marking the eighth anniversary of his induction into the Grand Ole Opry.

“At this point in my career, I hope someone listens to this album and says ‘Wow, he dug deep,'” Young explains. “The funny thing is, I'm here saying ‘Yeah, it's one of the best things I've ever made,' and I believe it wholeheartedly. It's wild to step back and see a really long list of things I've gotten to do already … But I didn't come here to leave.”

The title track and lead single, “Til The Last One Dies,” is already climbing country radio charts and resonating with fans across streaming platforms. The album represents a two-year creative process and serves as Young's first major project since signing with Black River Entertainment in December 2024 after a long stretch at RCA Records. The label change has provided Young with some new creative freedom. Young has not completely sacrificed his traditional sound, but has incorporated elements of contemporary influences to push the envelope.

Young, born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, rose to fame after winning Nashville Star in 2006 and has since achieved 14 No. 1 country singles. "Gettin' You Home" was his first hit in 2009, and since then, he has toured with everyone from Taylor Swift to Carrie Underwood while having a dedicated base of fans.