Country Songs for Breakups: Tracks to Channel Your Post-Breakup Rage

Yvette DeLaCruz
Dylan Scott performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival wearing a black tank top. If you're looking for country songs for breakups, turn to Dylan Scott's "New Truck."
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

Breakups are hard, no matter how amicable it is. (Even more so if it’s a throwing-their-things-outside-of-your-shared-home-and-kicking-them-from-your-Netflix-and-Hulu-account breakup). Whatever kind of heartache you’re experiencing, nothing soothes a bruised heart quite like country songs for breakups you can sing rage to.   

Forget sad ballads, we’re talking about country tracks that let you fuel your revenge fantasies and remind you that you are so much better off. These songs can serve as your emotional outlets for processing your anger and regret for spending time, affection, and money on someone who ended up breaking your heart.   

Why Country Music Excels at Expressing Breakup Anger  

Country music storytelling is unique because artists don’t shy away from darker, more painful aspects of love, making it the perfect genre to listen to when you want to express your breakup anger. In every breakup scenario, there’s a country song for that. You want to vandalize your partner’s car for cheating? There’s a song by Carrie Underwood that will teach you how to do that. If you need a reminder of who you were before the relationship, let Kelsea Ballerini remind you of your dreams, your independence, and your favorite shade of red lipstick.  

Numerous country songs paint vivid pictures of betrayal, revenge, and emotional catharsis. They provide validation for your angry feelings and show you that you’re not alone in experiencing hardship and turmoil. With its relatable lyrics, country music is enjoying unprecedented popularity among millennials and Gen Z listeners.  

Country Songs for Breakups  

Here’s your post-breakup anthems, country-style, for when you need to give your ex a heave-ho.  

“New Truck” - Dylan Scott  

Dylan Scott - New Truck (Official Music Video)  

Dylan Scott’s “New Truck” is a good song to listen to when you feel like you're drowning in the memories of your ex who “wrecked” you, and you want to say good riddance to all the memories you shared. If only forgetting them is as easy as getting a new truck...  

“I Hope” - Gabby Barrett  

Gabby Barrett - I Hope (Official Music Video)  

Don’t be fooled by the slow melody of Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” and the hopeful first verse, seemingly wishing her ex to be happy with his new woman. This is not your grandma’s heartbreak ballad. The chorus masks some serious lyrical venom: "I hope she cheats… like you did on me."  

Talk about polite, passive-aggressive, and a whole lot of savage.  

“You Lie” - The Band Perry  

The Band Perry - You Lie (Official Music Video)  

If you break up because lying is second nature to them and you have run out of ways to insult them, let The Band Perry help you with that. Listen to “You Lie” and prepare to tell your ex the next time they try to lie again to your face: “You lie like a priceless Persian rug on a rich man's floor/You lie like a coon dog basking in the sunshine on my porch/Well, you lie like a penny in the parking lot at the grocery store/ It just comes so dang natural to you.”  

“Wait in the Truck” - HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson  

HARDY - wait in the truck (feat. Lainey Wilson) (Official Music Video)  

Okay, this one is dark, like a true-crime podcast. But if your breakup rage has got you wanting to seriously hurt your ex-partner, this one will suffice while reminding you to maybe just stick to singing angrily in your car rather than committing felonies.  

“Should’ve Said No” - Taylor Swift  

Taylor Swift - Should've Said No  

Perhaps one of Taylor Swift’s most underrated songs, “Should’ve Said No” is about Swift confronting a former lover who cheated on her. Per Genius.com, the song is inspired by Swift’s high school ex, Sam Armstrong, and some parts of the lyrics are what she actually said to him. Listening to the song’s bridge, it’s what most of us would ask if we had the chance: “I can't resist/Before you go, tell me this/Was it worth it?/Was she worth this?"  

The Therapeutic Power of Angry Country Music  

Turns out, rage singing angry country songs after a breakup isn’t just fun, it’s practically therapy (and cheaper than an actual therapist). Letting Miranda Lambert “soakin’ it in kerosene/light ‘em up and watch them burn” helps you process your own fury without ending up with a court date.   

Listen to psychologists: let these country music artists help you validate your angry emotions instead of bottling them up. Music therapy can calm your anxiety and lift your spirits, and unlike that tub of Ben & Jerry’s or the Cadbury family-size chocolate bar, it won’t cost you a single calorie. Instead of bingeing on sweets to chase that endorphin rush, you can let your favorite angry breakup tunes do the work, giving you the same feel-good chemical boost without guilt. 

Dylan ScottHardyTaylor Swift
Yvette DeLaCruzWriter
