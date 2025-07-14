Jake Owen Teams Up With Shooter Jennings for New Song “Dreams to Dream”
Jake Owen is ushering in a new musical chapter with the announcement of his upcoming project, Dreams to Dream, revealed via a heartfelt video on social media. The debut track of the same name was released on Friday, July 11, offering fans a first listen to Owen's latest evolution in sound.
The first song, “Dreams to Dream," was developed in conjunction with producer Shooter Jennings, son of country great Waylon Jennings. Owen shared a teaser video that captured a mix of studio time and dreamy visuals, in which he referred to the song as feeling like “chasing starlight.” Waylon Jennings' influence became a focal point for the song's tone, with regard to traditional country storytelling, while invoking a longing and emotional experience.
“For me, part of the beauty of the album is including people in my life that I love, and Kendall Marvel, I love the guy, man,” Owen shared in the video, referencing his longtime collaborator and co-writer.
This project marks Owen's return to releasing new music following Palm Trees & Palm Readers in 2024, a collection of live acoustic performances revisiting his chart-topping hits. Although Owen has remained active musically — including a recent headline spot at CMA Fest's Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville — Dreams to Dream is both his first studio release in many years and a new beginning.
The announcement video has a clip of the song playing in the background with snippets of the ethereal production and thoughtful lyrics we can expect. Fans are feeling the build-up of anticipation and the excitement of Owen getting back to the studio, and returning to songwriting, is buzzing across social media, and curiosity for the full version of the project is palpable.