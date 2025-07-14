Jake Owen Teams Up With Shooter Jennings for New Song “Dreams to Dream”

Jake Owen is ushering in a new musical chapter with the announcement of his upcoming project, Dreams to Dream, revealed via a heartfelt video on social media. The debut track of the same name was released on Friday, July 11, offering fans a first listen to Owen's latest evolution in sound.

The first song, “Dreams to Dream," was developed in conjunction with producer Shooter Jennings, son of country great Waylon Jennings. Owen shared a teaser video that captured a mix of studio time and dreamy visuals, in which he referred to the song as feeling like “chasing starlight.” Waylon Jennings' influence became a focal point for the song's tone, with regard to traditional country storytelling, while invoking a longing and emotional experience.

“For me, part of the beauty of the album is including people in my life that I love, and Kendall Marvel, I love the guy, man,” Owen shared in the video, referencing his longtime collaborator and co-writer.

This project marks Owen's return to releasing new music following Palm Trees & Palm Readers in 2024, a collection of live acoustic performances revisiting his chart-topping hits. Although Owen has remained active musically — including a recent headline spot at CMA Fest's Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville — Dreams to Dream is both his first studio release in many years and a new beginning.