This Day in Country History: July 15

Kristina Hall
Miranda Lambert performs onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards wearing an all black ensemble
Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Summer is the best time for outdoor music festivals, and several have taken place on July 15. Miranda Lambert and Garth Brooks made headlines on this day, while a benefit concert were held in 2021, featuring numerous country artists.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From Miranda Lambert and the Pistol Annies to Garth Brooks, these were milestones for the country music industry on July 15:

  • 2016: The all-women country music group Pistol Annies, with Miranda Lambert, made a surprise appearance at Lambert's Keeper of the Flame Tour. The group sang their hit songs "Hell on Heels" and "Takin' Pills" to thrilled fans.
  • 2019: After performing in massive sold-out stadiums, superstar Garth Brooks shifted gears to embark on a tour of small venues and dive bars, which kicked off on July 15 in Chicago, Illinois. This tour was to support his new single with Blake Shelton, "Dive Bar."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Music festivals dominated the scene on July 15:

  • 2021: Old Dominion, HARDY, and Craig Morgan were headliners at the Country Jam USA music festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Fans also sang and danced to Chris Kroeze, Phil Vassar, and Divided Highway at this fun summer music festival.
  • 2021: Country Thunder Wisconsin, another country music festival, was held in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. Dustin Lynch, Clay Walker, and Jenny Tolman headlined the first day of this four-day show.
  • 2021: Country music sensations David Nail, Lee Roy Parnell, Scooter Brown, and others played a benefit concert at 117 Entertainment's Summer National Association of Music Merchants show. Proceeds from this event went to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, which supports children with brain tumors and their families during treatment.
  • 2023: Fun under the sun was had at the Faster Horses country music festival in Brooklyn, Michigan. Headliners for this festival included Dwight Yoakam, the Zac Brown Band, and Aaron Raitiere. Fans also enjoyed performances by Ashland Craft, Kylie Morgan, and Alexander Ludwig. 

Industry Changes and Challenges

From an engagement to a medical incident, these were industry changes and challenges on July 15:

  • 2019: The "Best Shot" singer Jimmie Allen proposed to his girlfriend Alexis Gale in a romantic setting at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. They divorced in 2023 after Allen had twins with a woman outside of his marriage.
  • 2023: Jason Aldean had to cut his performance short after suffering from heatstroke during the concert. He was singing "Crazy Town" at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, when he suddenly felt ill and rushed offstage. He rescheduled the show for a later date.

July 15 was a significant day in country music history. There were music festivals, benefit concerts, and outstanding performances from some of the industry's biggest stars, including Miranda Lambert and Garth Brooks. In 2023, heatstroke affected Jason Aldean during a concert, and Jimmie Allen proposed to his girlfriend in 2019.

Kristina HallWriter
