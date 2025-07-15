Zach Bryan Set to Drop New Single “Madeline” Days After Releasing Three Songs

Zach Bryan has a new single called "Madeline" coming this week in another new music release. The announcement was shared on the weekend on social media with a cover art image of Bryan leaning out of a vintage Corvette, lending a nostalgic tone to the launch. This follows a burst of activity earlier in July, when he dropped a three-song EP including "Streets of London," "Song for You," and "River Washed Hair." All three tracks recently entered the top 10 on Billboard's Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

Bryan explained that the tracks were ones he wanted to release simply because he loved them. "They are kind of just tunes that didn't belong on the record, and they didn't fit on an EP either, so I'm just releasing them to get them out into the world, cause I love them. Hope you guys enjoy them. I love each one of ya!! Even the folks who talked mad s**t all year."

The release of Madeline adds momentum ahead of his July 18–20 shows at MetLife Stadium, where he will perform alongside Kings of Leon. You can find all of his upcoming shows on his official website.

While there is no official word yet on whether Madeline will be included in his upcoming full-length album, fans are eagerly anticipating new material. Bryan has already hinted that two tracks — "In Dreams" and "Plastic Cigarette" — will be part of that upcoming project.

Bryan is no stranger to volume, as he released the 34-track American Heartbreak in 2022, and is still building excitement when he shares unreleased music on social media. In January, he shared he was in the process of a movie project, Motorbreath, which featured actor Matthew McConaughey and is about his travels across the country on a motorcycle to release the new album.