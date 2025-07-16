Lainey Wilson Rolls Out Western Jewelry Collection with $15-65 Price Tag

Lainey Wilson is launching a Western-inspired jewelry line in collaboration with The Jewelry Group, which will debut this month. Wilson's line is reflective of her country-core style and lifelong devotion to the American West; the collection includes rings, necklaces, and earrings ($15-$65), available at multi-category retailers such as Belk, Boot Barn, and Scheels.

The collection incorporates worn, oxidized, and hammered metals, leather, natural stones, and conchos, emphasizing Western icons such as horses, feathers, cowboy hats, trucks, longhorns, and stars. Wilson worked closely with The Jewelry Group to design the line, aiming to empower wearers to embrace their inner cowgirl.

"I'm so excited about partnering with The Jewelry Group on this collection of pieces," Wilson said via a statement. "As a lifelong lover of the American West, I worked with the team to design pieces to help bring out your inner cowgirl and the beauty and strength she holds. I hope you love it, and I can't wait to see you all decked out!"

Wilson views this project as another chapter in her growing portfolio of creative storytelling. "What I learned from all the opportunities that I've been given is, I know that it started with my songwriting and my storytelling, but I've never wanted to be scared to walk through doors that maybe felt a little scary," Wilson explains. "Whether it was acting for Yellowstone and even doing this collection, I've learned a lot. I've learned just that I love being creative, and I love telling a story, and that's the fun part about all this."

This isn't Wilson's first foray into fashion; she's previously teamed up with Kendra Scott and Wrangler. Meanwhile, she continues to balance her creative ventures with personal commitments, including wedding planning with fiancé Devlin "Duck" Hodges. "We don't get to see each other all the time, and I do live a lot of my life on the road, so we're also kind of figuring it out as we go, which is fun," says Wilson.