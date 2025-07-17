Charles Wesley Godwin Kicks Off Weekly YouTube Series at Historic West Virginia Theater

Charles Wesley Godwin has announced the launch of a new YouTube series, The Hometown Sessions, featuring a custom set of live performances filmed at The Metropolitan Theater in Morgantown, West Virginia. A project that revisits essential chapters of his discography — set lists that span tracks from Family Ties, Lonely Mountain Town, and Seneca, with new arrangements included alongside a few covers, such as a recently released performance of Tyler Childers' "Whitehouse Road."

Collaborating with his band, The Allegheny High, and director Justin Clough, Godwin crafted the series as a tribute to his roots. "It's one of my favorite venues in my hometown," Godwin shares. "We chose some of our favorite songs to perform live and even reworked a few. Can't wait for y'all to see these!"

The setlist includes fan favorites like "All Again," "Strawberry Queen," "Hardwood Floors," "She Don't Love Me Anymore," "It's The Little Things," "Lonely Mountain Town," and "Seneca Creek." Videos will be released weekly through September, each showcasing the intimate stage setting and Godwin's evolving sound.

The series chronicles what proved to be an eventful year for the West Virginia native. In 2024, he wrote close to 30 new songs that ended with the February 2025 release of his EP Lonely Mountain Town. That same year, Godwin served as his own platform to support flood recovery efforts in Texas, donating all proceeds from a 24-hour merchandise campaign to The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Currently on The Lonely Mountain Town Tour, Godwin is performing nationwide through November, including stops at major festivals and venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre. He's also sharing the stage with artists like Eric Church and Whiskey Myers.