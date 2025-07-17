Hidden Gems from Rascal Flatts’ Debut: Deep Cuts That Deserved Attention

When Rascal Flatts burst onto the scene in 2000 with their self-titled debut album, country music fans didn’t know what hit them. While their singles like “Prayin’ for Daylight” and “This Everyday Love” earned them loyal fans, let’s be honest, there were some seriously underrated bangers from their debut album.

If you only know the band’s hits, you’re missing out on some deep cuts that deserve way more love.

Rascal Flatts’ Deep Cuts



"It's Not Just Me" - Jay DeMarcus' Top Pick

It's Not Just Me | Rascal Flatts

Co-written by Jay DeMarcus and Marcus Hummon, "It's Not Just Me" is the premier deep cut from the band’s debut album. The song’s lyrical content is pure poetry about finding your soulmate. The heartfelt chorus: “Tell me that you live for love/That forever is never enough/That you've waited all your life to see/That you want so badly to believe/Tell me that it's not just me,” highlights DeMarcus and Hummon’s songwriting skills in articulating what it means to long for someone.

Aside from the lyrics, the song was also noted for its strong vocal performance. This ballad proves that even back in 2000, Rascal Flatts could make you feel all your feelings in under four minutes.



"Long Slow Beautiful Dance" - The Fan Favorite That Found Its Way to Radio

Long Slow Beautiful Dance | Rascal Flatts

Even if it was not released as a single, "Long Slow Beautiful Dance" still managed to capture fans’ hearts and gain airtime on country radio. Written by Kevin Fisher and Fred Wilhelm, the song is a romantic track about hoping a relationship will last forever.

The three members were able to showcase their vocal abilities as they all sang lead vocals. Despite not being officially promoted, the song resonated with a lot of listeners because aren’t we all just hoping our love lasts forever? “Love doesn't always look like a picture perfect storybook/Ah, but sometimes it does/Standing beside her/The stars shined even brighter/And for a moment, all the world was (all the world was still)/I knew we belonged together the moment my eyes met hers/But maybe this one will.”



“See Me Through”

See Me Through | Rascal Flatts

Co-written by Gary LeVox, Bruce Miller, and Eddic Schwartz, “See Me Through” is one of Rascal Flatts' underrated tracks. The song offers comfort and hope in the face of a relationship’s messiness. Listen to the song when you need a virtual hug or a reminder that all the love you have will always see you through and that you just need to trust your partner since they are “the man you always thought you knew.”



“Some Say”

Some Say | Rascal Flatts

If you ever needed a theme song to help you chase your dreams, consider “Some Say.” The song is a self-reflective anthem about proving others wrong. It’s a message that Rascal Flatts lived and managed to overcome. With lyrics like, “There's that star/The one they said we'd never reach,” it’s hard not to feel proud that several albums later, the band did make it, with several major music awards to boot.

The song is a “watch me prove you wrong” banger that’s motivational, relatable, and catchy enough as you try and try again to reach your dream.



Why These Tracks Deserve Recognition