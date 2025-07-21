Bruce Springsteen Gives Green Light to Kameron Marlowe’s “Born in the U.S.A.” Tribute in New Single

Kameron Marlowe has officially returned to country radio with “Seventeen,” his first solo radio single in four years. Released on June 16 and impacting radio with an add date of July 14, the track marks a distinct departure from his previous album, Sad Songs for the Soul, offering a more electrified and nostalgic sound.

"Seventeen" combines vintage rock conventions with a country story about youth, trying to convey the rebellious spirit and emotional contradictions of youth. Inspired by Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A., the song created references to Springsteen's themes and sounds — something The Boss would admit to. Marlowe selected “Seventeen” as the lead single from his new music to introduce fans to this sonic evolution.

Co-written by Marlowe, Austin Goodloe, Tucker Beathard, and Joybeth Taylor during a session at Combustion Music, the song was produced by Dann Huff. The team produced lyrics that explored high school nostalgia, the pursuit of freedom, and navigating identity and rebellion, with numerous references to dangerous driving and tobacco use.

The songwriting process accepted such unconventional choices, particularly in the song's chorus. While most choruses follow the arc of rising melodies, "Seventeen" comes down to a quieter place after the verse; this was intentional, as it reflects the song's casual, pondering vibe.

Its distinctive sound also influenced the recording style. Goodloe recalled the moment they cranked up the electric guitar to create what he described as a “Back to the Future” moment, echoing the jolt of energy that defined the creative direction.

Goodloe also shared his emotional reaction to Springsteen's response: “I can't even believe that he heard a song I wrote,” he said. “Then, just selfishly, for all of us to have our name next to his on a writing credit was extra special.”

Tucker Beathard added: “The melody on the chorus is lower than the verse melody. Like, how does that work? I'm telling you, if you can pull that off… sometimes it actually comes across as really cool.”