Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert Unveil New Duet at SoFi Stadium Show

On July 19, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert dazzled thousands of fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, when they surprised and debuted their new duet, “A Song To Sing.” It was the first time the song had been performed live in front of a public audience, and the crowd cheered as they witnessed this historic first for the country music superstars.

“We're gonna try this thing on,” Chris Stapleton said as he welcomed Miranda Lambert onstage at SoFi Stadium. “Brand-new,” remarked Lambert. “It's the first time to ever play this in public.” “First time for everything,” chimed in Stapleton. “Tonight's the night. Are you ready, California?”

The thematic engagement invites ideas of love, togetherness, and intimacy, embellished by the sparkling image of a heart-shaped disco ball displayed on a large screen in the venue as the song was sung. Lambert celebrated the moment by hugging Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, then raising her fist in celebration. Lambert wrote, “Chris understands this emotion from the inside out, because he and Morgane have both lived it.”

Although the two previously worked together on “What Am I Gonna Do,” this marks their first official duet. The release of “A Song To Sing” as a radio single signals a new chapter in their creative partnership, with fans and industry insiders expecting a significant hit. Both Lambert and Stapleton are among the most decorated artists in modern country music. Stapleton is a 10-time GRAMMY winner, while Lambert holds four GRAMMYs.