This Day in Country History: July 22

July 22 was a day in country music history that was marked by a special performance by Miranda Lambert and a personal achievement for William Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys. Keep reading for more country music events that occurred on this day in history.

Cultural Milestones

Some artists had their careers showcased as museum exhibits, while some were highlighted for their work in other artistic genres:

2016: As a tribute to the Zac Brown Band, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened an exhibit on July 22 called Homegrown: Zac Brown Band. This exhibit, which ran until June 18, 2017, showcased costumes, custom instruments, and other artifacts that were part of the band's rise to stardom.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Notable performances for July 22 included:

2015: Shortly after Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert's divorce, Lambert made a surprise appearance at her friend Ashley Monroe's performance at The Basement East in Nashville. They sang a duet they cowrote, “Heart Like Mine.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

Cancellations, a birth, and a divorce all occurred on July 22, including:

2012: Alan Jackson, Pam Tillis, and Ricky Scaggs were disappointed when their performances at the Jukebox Music Festival in Anderson, California, were cancelled. The cancellation came at short notice, reportedly due to the festival's financial issues, and the artists apologized to fans and the country music community for not being able to perform.

