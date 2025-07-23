Springsteen Shows Up for Surprise MetLife Stadium Show With Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan's sold-out show at MetLife Stadium on July 20 delivered a historic moment when Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance to perform “Atlantic City” alongside Bryan and Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon. The performance was part of Bryan's extended MetLife residency, added due to overwhelming ticket demand.

“Proud to call him my hero, one of the greatest songwriters to ever live,” Bryan said before introducing the legendary rocker. “If you guys will have him, this is Bruce Springsteen!”

The night opened with Springsteen's “House of a Thousand Guitars” playing over the sound system, foreshadowing the Jersey icon's entrance later in the evening. Bryan's set included standout performances of his latest singles, “River Washed Hair” and “Madeline.” Gabriella Rose joined Bryan for both “Madeline” and a duet of “I Remember Everything,” further elevating the show's emotional resonance.

Bryan and Springsteen's collaboration comes after a year of deepening creative friendship. In a 2024 conversation for Rolling Stone, Bryan reflected on their shared artistic vision.

“When I listen to your music, I'm like, ‘If you put different production to this, it's a country song,'” Bryan shared. “That's why I don't want to be a country musician. I don't want to be a country musician. Everyone calls me it. I want to be a songwriter, and you're quintessentially a songwriter. No one calls Bruce Springsteen a freaking rock musician, which you are one, but you're also an indie musician, you're also a country musician. You're all these things encapsulated in one man. And that's what songwriting is.”

Springsteen, currently fresh off his European Land of Hope and Dreams tour, has been spending time back in New Jersey. His summer included outspoken political moments abroad and the release of Tracks II: The Lost Albums, an 83-song collection of previously unreleased material.