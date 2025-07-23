LISTEN LIVE

Springsteen Shows Up for Surprise MetLife Stadium Show With Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan’s sold-out show at MetLife Stadium on July 20 delivered a historic moment when Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance to perform “Atlantic City” alongside Bryan and Caleb Followill…

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Zach Bryan performing during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024 on the left and Bruce Springsteen performing during the first night of his 'The Land of Hopes and Dreams' tour at Co-op Live on the right.
Keith Griner/Stringer via Getty Images / Shirlaine Forrest/Stringer via Getty Images

Zach Bryan's sold-out show at MetLife Stadium on July 20 delivered a historic moment when Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance to perform “Atlantic City” alongside Bryan and Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon. The performance was part of Bryan's extended MetLife residency, added due to overwhelming ticket demand.

Loading TikTok...

“Proud to call him my hero, one of the greatest songwriters to ever live,” Bryan said before introducing the legendary rocker. “If you guys will have him, this is Bruce Springsteen!”

The night opened with Springsteen's “House of a Thousand Guitars” playing over the sound system, foreshadowing the Jersey icon's entrance later in the evening. Bryan's set included standout performances of his latest singles, “River Washed Hair” and “Madeline.” Gabriella Rose joined Bryan for both “Madeline” and a duet of “I Remember Everything,” further elevating the show's emotional resonance.

Bryan and Springsteen's collaboration comes after a year of deepening creative friendship. In a 2024 conversation for Rolling Stone, Bryan reflected on their shared artistic vision.

“When I listen to your music, I'm like, ‘If you put different production to this, it's a country song,'” Bryan shared. “That's why I don't want to be a country musician. I don't want to be a country musician. Everyone calls me it. I want to be a songwriter, and you're quintessentially a songwriter. No one calls Bruce Springsteen a freaking rock musician, which you are one, but you're also an indie musician, you're also a country musician. You're all these things encapsulated in one man. And that's what songwriting is.”

Springsteen, currently fresh off his European Land of Hope and Dreams tour, has been spending time back in New Jersey. His summer included outspoken political moments abroad and the release of Tracks II: The Lost Albums, an 83-song collection of previously unreleased material.

Bryan is scheduled to headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre later this summer, followed by a landmark show at the University of Michigan football stadium in September, where attendance is projected to exceed 112,000. A Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White, is set for release in October.

Bruce SpringsteenZach Bryan
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Tyler Childers performing at City Winery Nashville on January 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee on the left and Wynonna Judd performing onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center on the right.
MusicTyler Childers and Wynonna Judd Blow Away Crowd With Surprise Duet at Under the Big Sky FestivalJennifer Eggleston
Thomas Rhett performs on the first night of his four-show run at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicThomas Rhett Puts on Surprise Show at Faneuil Hall Before Fenway ConcertJennifer Eggleston
Lukas Nelson performs at the Gibson Garage on June 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicLukas Nelson Kicks Off 33-City Solo Tour Starting September 29Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect