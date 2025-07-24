Lauren Alaina’s Cousin Holly Dies at 41

She wrote, “If you followed my American Idol journey then you know Holly. Wherever Holly went I was always close behind. She is the sister I never had and my favorite person on this planet.”



Holly, who was not a contestant on American Idol, was still well known to fans for her unwavering support of Alaina throughout the competition and beyond. Alaina first rose to fame as the runner-up on Season 10 of American Idol in 2011, where she finished behind winner Scotty McCreery.



While mourning the loss of Holly, Alaina still took a moment to thank fans for their support through the troubling time. “Thank you so much for all the love and prayers. It truly means the world. Please keep my aunt & uncle in your continued prayers.”



Fans quickly took to the comments to offer condolences and reflect on Holly's presence through the years. One message read, “Thank you for sharing so much of Holly with us over all these years, She was so loved by all of us fans — it is & was always so obvious that you made her so proud. Love you so much.”