Lauren Alaina’s Cousin Holly Dies at 41
Lauren Alaina is mourning the loss of her cousin Holly, who passed away at 41. In an emotional tribute on Instagram, Alaina reminisced about their lifetime relationship and how Holly had helped Alaina along the way, all the way from American Idol to where Alaina is now, making music as a country singer.
She wrote, “If you followed my American Idol journey then you know Holly. Wherever Holly went I was always close behind. She is the sister I never had and my favorite person on this planet.”
Holly, who was not a contestant on American Idol, was still well known to fans for her unwavering support of Alaina throughout the competition and beyond. Alaina first rose to fame as the runner-up on Season 10 of American Idol in 2011, where she finished behind winner Scotty McCreery.
While mourning the loss of Holly, Alaina still took a moment to thank fans for their support through the troubling time. “Thank you so much for all the love and prayers. It truly means the world. Please keep my aunt & uncle in your continued prayers.”
Fans quickly took to the comments to offer condolences and reflect on Holly's presence through the years. One message read, “Thank you for sharing so much of Holly with us over all these years, She was so loved by all of us fans — it is & was always so obvious that you made her so proud. Love you so much.”
Alaina has previously opened up about personal hardship, including the passing of her father in July 2024. In the most recent post, she said it was nice to think that Holly is “walking with Jesus.”
Alaina has also celebrated wonderful occasions recently with the birth of her first daughter with husband Cam Arnold just last month, while also grieving. She continues to find a way to balance their joy and sadness, and it has stayed in the minds of those who have followed their journey for over ten years.