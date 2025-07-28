LISTEN LIVE

Tyler Childers Stops Playing Hit Song Over Indigenous Concerns, Donates Proceeds

Tyler Childers has formally announced he will no longer play “Feathered Indians,” a song that hasn’t appeared in a live setlist for over 2.5 years, since March of 2020. Childers’…

Jennifer Eggleston
Tyler Childers performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 30, 2023 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Tyler Childers has formally announced he will no longer play "Feathered Indians," a song that hasn't appeared in a live setlist for over 2.5 years, since March of 2020. Childers' decision comes after years of personal reflection, and in particular, around the term "Indian," some Indigenous groups denounce or debate the use of this term.

As Childers has stated, during the release of his 2020 record Long Violent History, he began to think about the implications of the song title and lyrics. In fact, a trip to a Blackfeet reservation has also shaped his view on the subject. After meeting an Indigenous man whose son was a fan of "Feathered Indians," Childers felt a sense of guilt that prompted him to reflect on the song's cultural impact.

"And he thought about the word 'Indian,' and whether or not he wanted to keep using a term that Indigenous groups themselves often reject and debate. 'If there's conversation amongst those individuals about whether they should be using that word or not, then it ain't for me to be using. It's not mine,'" he shared.

Though fans have speculated that sobriety or changes in musical direction influenced the song's absence, Childers clarified that the decision is about awareness and responsibility. He also pointed to the lasting emotional connection he still has with the track.

"That song has some of my favorite lines I've ever written, some of my favorite melodies," he says, wiping his eyes. At this point, the table of people setting up for his radio duties in the background has all quietly stopped to listen. "Not playing that song is going to make people think."

Childers and his wife, Senora, now donate all royalties from "Feathered Indians" to support Indigenous communities through the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund. The fund was founded around the same time Childers reevaluated the song's message.

"Feathered Indians" appeared on his 2017 breakout album, Purgatory, and remains one of his most beloved songs. Inspired by a Red Man Chewing Tobacco belt buckle, it helped launch Childers's rise in the country music scene.

His new album Snipe Hunter will come out on July 25, which represents the next step in his continuing musical evolution.

InstagramTyler Childers
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
HARDY performs during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium wearing an all black ensemble and a matching baseball hat
MusicThe Awards and Recognition That Cemented HARDY as Nashville’s Premier SongwriterYvette Dela Cruz
Dolly Parton (L) and Kelly Clarkson embrace onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicDolly Parton Reaches Out to Kelly Clarkson to Offer Support During Voice StrugglesQueen Quadri
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
MusicChris Stapleton Melts Hearts on the Most Iconic Street in AmericaJen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect