Lainey Wilson and HARDY’s ‘wait in the truck’: The Making of a Powerful Chart-Topper

In a country music scene full of polished hooks and similar themes, HARDY and Lainey Wilson's “wait in the truck” (stylized in all lowercase letters) breaks the mold. Written in March 2021 and released on Aug. 29, 2022, “wait in the truck” explores the complex subject of domestic violence. It's a haunting story that doesn't shy away from a dark reality. However, it's told with a level of empathy and bravery that's helped push modern country in a meaningful direction.

The Genesis of “wait in the truck”

The idea for “wait in the truck” evolved during a casual conversation between HARDY and longtime co-writer Hunter Phelps. As they talked about how they would react if someone ever tried to harm their fiancées, the conversation developed rapidly into a brainstorming session where they attempted a creative challenge.

Phelps, Jordan M. Schmidt, and Renee Blair came up with the track on March 18, 2021, in Schmidt's home studio. What started out as just a “what if” idea ended up turning into one of the most powerful and fearless songs country music has seen in a long time. HARDY even called it the best song he's ever written.

Lainey Wilson's Involvement

When it came time to involve the female perspective, HARDY reached out to Lainey Wilson, a fellow rising star known for her authentic storytelling and powerhouse voice. Wilson was captivated immediately. “It took me back to why I fell in love with country music to begin with,” she reflected. She also understood the gravity of the song's theme, saying, “Domestic abuse is a fragile subject... I hope this song sheds light on a situation that is more common than we'd like to admit.”

Her vocals add a whole new layer of emotion and balance to the story. As the voice of the abused woman, Lainey helps shift “wait in the truck” from a simple tale of revenge into something deeper, requiring the listener to confront justice, trauma, and the complex nature of healing.

The Songwriting Process

HARDY, Phelps, Schmidt, and Blair made “wait in the truck” with a special collaborative energy that allowed each to shape the emotional arc. Blair, who wasn't due to join the session, put down the defining lyric, “Have mercy on me,” adding a spiritual depth that raised the track's gospel aspects. HARDY later praised the session, noting, “Everybody that's sitting in these chairs made the song better.”

Tackling a serious issue like domestic violence while staying true to country music's storytelling roots took a delicate touch. The writers chose a first-person approach, telling the story of a man who finds a beaten woman on the side of the road, takes justice into his own hands by killing her abuser, and ends up in prison. The song doesn't glamorize what he does. Instead, it looks at the emotional weight of it all. It gives a rare look into the mind of someone pushed to the edge in the name of justice.

Recording and Production

The recording took place at Ocean Way Studio in Nashville with producer Joey Moi, and co-production included HARDY, Derek Wells, and Jordan Schmidt. The sound was purposely stripped down to emphasize the story and features a dark acoustic guitar line and an eerie artificial siren.

The supporting musicians — guitarist Ilya Toshinsky, drummer Jerry Roe, bassist Jimmie Lee Sloas, and keyboardist Dave Cohen — set a somewhat reserved but stirring musical landscape that reflected the song's increasing urgency and emotional distress.

The producers added the gospel choir during the final studio production, elevating the urgent request for mercy and adding an almost spiritual aspect to the tormenting conclusion.

The Music Video

Directed by Justin Clough and filmed in Carthage, Tennessee, the music video expands the narrative into a cinematic short film. Lainey Wilson and HARDY portray their characters with harrowing realism, capturing a story arc that moves from trauma to testimony to incarceration. Key scenes include the woman's bruised face as she's discovered on a desolate road, the courtroom's cold solemnity, and a haunting prison visitation.

Produced by Taylor Vermillion and Ben Skipworth, the video was praised for its bold visuals and storytelling integrity. It earned the Collaborative Music Video of the Year award at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. It also received a nomination for Video of the Year at both the Country Music Association Awards and CMTs.

Impact and Reception

Commercially, “wait in the truck” became one of the biggest hits of the year. It reached No. 23 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, No. 2 on the Country Airplay chart, and No. 5 on Hot Country Songs. It also peaked at No. 2 on the Canadian country charts. The song closed out 2023 ranked No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 14 on the Country Airplay chart, and No. 15 on the Hot Country Songs chart. It has been certified 3x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Critics praised the track's raw storytelling and genre-pushing narrative. Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions, many even sharing their own experiences with domestic violence. The song sparked genuine conversations about justice, survival, and the power of music to shed light on taboo topics.

The Legacy of “wait in the truck” in Country Music

The song mirrors the pedigree of powerful narrative country songs, like Garth Brooks' “The Thunder Rolls.” “wait in the truck” brings a modern awareness and cinematic edge that sets it apart from others. As Wilson said, “This song right here is going to stand the test of time.” It has also challenged listeners to consider the line between justice and vengeance. While some praised its honesty and advocacy, others expressed concern about its potential glorification of vigilante behavior.

A Powerful Collaboration That Resonates Beyond the Charts