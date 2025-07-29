This Day in Country History: July 29

July 29 is a significant day in country music history. Garth Brooks declined a Country Music Association Award nomination, fans enjoyed seeing their favorite artists perform at summer music festivals, and Sons of the Palomino played at the legendary Grand Ole Opry for the first time.

Cultural Milestones

On July 29, country music stars left an impact on other artists and loyal fans, including:

2020: Garth Brooks took himself out of consideration for the nomination of Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards. Brooks won this category seven times and wanted to give other country music artists the chance to receive this prestigious nomination and award.

2024: Blake Shelton made a surprise appearance at Ole Red, his bar and restaurant in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Shelton treated diners to performances of songs such as "Playboys of the Southwestern World" and "Ol' Red."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several country music festivals and iconic performances took place on July 29, including:

2017: Little Big Town performed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. During the show, the group brought a surprise guest, Miranda Lambert, onto the stage.

2017: Zac Brown Band performed at the baseball stadium, Coors Field, in Denver, Colorado.

2017: Sons of the Palomino made their Grand Ole Opry debut. The group, founded by Jeffrey Steele, is a nod to country musicians such as Merle Haggard, who once played at the now-closed Palomino Club in North Hollywood, California.

2023: HARDY, Ian Munsick, and ERNEST headlined the last day of Country Fan Fest in Tooele, Utah. Fans also enjoyed seeing John Morgan, Carver Louis, and Kylie Morgan take the stage.

2023: On the final day of Headwaters Country Jam in Caldwell, Montana, fans were thrilled to see favorites such as Ashley McBryde, Tracy Lawrence, and Randall King. William Beckmann and Shane Profitt also performed at this summer music festival.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Deaths in the country music industry not only impact family, friends, and fans, but also artist legacies, including:

2013: Country legend Loretta Lynn's daughter, Betty Sue Lynn, died at the age of 64 from complications related to emphysema. Lynn also lost a son in 1984.

2018: Legendary Nashville songwriter Ronnie Samoset passed away. Samoset wrote songs recorded by iconic country music stars such as Kenny Rogers, Emmylou Harris, Randy Travis, and Tanya Tucker.