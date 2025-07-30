From Dolly to Taylor: Country Musicians Who Conquered Pop Music

The country music genre has long existed as a world of its own — you either listen to country or you don't. But the tide is shifting. As artists push the boundaries of the genre, many have found continued success when they experimented with pop. The path for country musicians crossing over to pop music was first set foot on by Dolly Parton, and modern country musicians still follow in her footsteps today.

The Evolution of Country-Pop Crossover Artists

Country music has never been defined by a singular style and has deeply intertwined roots that reflect the diverse American South, from African American blues to Appalachian folk. Ken Burns says, “It has always been a mixture of many styles, springing from many roots and sprouting many new branches to create a complicated chorus of American voices, joining together to tell a complicated American story, one song at a time.” It's no surprise, then, that modern musicians would become country-pop crossover artists.

Country-Pop Pioneers

Who better to pioneer transitioning from country to pop, and back again, than Dolly Parton? Parton was a breakout country star with hits such as “Jolene.” In the late 1970s, Parton appealed to a mainstream audience by covering pop and R&B songs. However, her first real success in the world of pop was with her 1977 album, Here You Come Again. In 1980, she had three No. 1 hits, including “9 to 5,” which topped the pop charts. The single was featured in the '80s film of the same name and earned Parton an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Dolly Parton wasn't the only one to experiment with pop music. Her duet with Kenny Rogers, “Islands In the Stream,” revealed that other country artists were open to blending the two genres. Their song spent two weeks at the top of the Hot 100 chart and is certified Triple Platinum. Based solely on the sheer number of pop and country artists who have recorded covers of Parton's music, it's evident that she was a trailblazer for country-pop crossover artists.

Glen Campbell was another groundbreaker for country-pop transitions. Campbell played on a variety of records, and his experience allowed him to blend his twangy voice with a unique sound. Campbell had success on the pop and country charts throughout his career with hits such as “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Southern Nights.”

The 1990s Boom: Shania Twain and Faith Hill's Success

Country artists' foray into pop music didn't stop with Dolly Parton. Shania Twain started out as a traditional country artist, but her 1997 album Come On Over, which incorporated pop and rock elements, is a perfect example of how an artist can transition between genres without losing their flair. Now, Twain is known as the Queen of Country Pop, with No. 1 hits internationally such as “That Don't Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” standing the test of time.

Faith Hill was another country artist who made the transition into pop music in the '90s. Hill debuted as a country musician in 1993, but her 1998 single “This Kiss” had major success on both country and pop charts. One year later, Hill became a pop star with her album Breathe. The album's single of the same name sat at No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart for 17 weeks, and Faith Hill won a GRAMMY for Best Female Country Vocal Performance with it in 2001.

Country Crossover (Taylor's Version)

Inspired by the women who came before her, Taylor Swift's musical evolution is a masterclass in genre-swapping. Her self-titled debut album was full-on country. In 2008, Swift released her sophomore album, Fearless. While Swift's vocals and trademark acoustic guitar maintained her status as a country singer, the commercial success of “Love Story” showed her pop production chops. “Love Story” spent 49 weeks on the charts and is Swift's highest-selling single.

From then on, Swift continued to explore the space between country and pop in her subsequent albums, Speak Now and Red. In 2014, she surprised her fans with 1989, a fully pop album that marked her country-pop transition as complete.

Modern Country-Pop Fusion

The success of artists such as Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift has inspired other artists who continue to push the envelope in the country genre.

Kacey Musgraves: In Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves seamlessly combined her country roots with a psychedelic, pop sound. Golden Hour earned Musgraves the 2019 GRAMMY for Album Of The Year.

In Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves seamlessly combined her country roots with a psychedelic, pop sound. Golden Hour earned Musgraves the 2019 GRAMMY for Album Of The Year. Maren Morris: Known as a country-pop sensation, Maren Morris explores themes of personal upheaval and resilience in her latest album, Dreamsicle. This album leans more toward pop, but it retains undercurrents of Morris's country roots.

Known as a country-pop sensation, Maren Morris explores themes of personal upheaval and resilience in her latest album, Dreamsicle. This album leans more toward pop, but it retains undercurrents of Morris's country roots. Dan + Shay: In 2018, country duo Dan + Shay enjoyed mainstream success with their ballad “Tequila.” The duo explores softer, acoustic sound within the country genre, while regularly collaborating with pop artists.

The Future of Country-Pop Crossovers

As new artists emerge and the music industry continues to change, country-pop crossovers have massive potential. Over 20% of the population prefers country music, and Gen Z audiences seem particularly amenable to genre-blending. While some fans and artists would prefer that country music stay firmly within the bounds of its traditional style, it's evident that the genre is expanding to include a wide range of expressions. Here are a few emerging artists who are bouncing between country and pop:

Beyoncé: With the release of Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé embraced her Houston roots and demonstrated how an R&B artist can incorporate other genres without losing their signature sound.

With the release of Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé embraced her Houston roots and demonstrated how an R&B artist can incorporate other genres without losing their signature sound. Shaboozey: In his crossover hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey blended country and R&B, refusing to be pinned down to a singular genre.

In his crossover hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey blended country and R&B, refusing to be pinned down to a singular genre. Benson Boone: With “Beautiful Things,” pop-rock singer Benson Boone incorporated country-style storytelling and southern twang.