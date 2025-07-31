Ashley McBryde Duets: Her Best On-Stage Collaborations at Award Shows and Concerts

Ashley McBryde is undeniably one of country music’s MVPs when it comes to collaborations. After all, she did make history with her duet with Carly Pearce, and her duet performances during award shows and music festivals are nothing short of spectacular.



A Grammy, CMA, and ACM Award winner, McBryde has proven time and time again that when she takes the stage, you’re in for a show. She’s not wary of sharing the spotlight either. Her duets have become a part of Nashville history, showcasing a voice that effortlessly blends with legends, rising stars, and everyone in between.

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted To Be That Girl (Official Music Video)

McBryde and Carly Pearce made history with their Grammy-winning duet "Never Wanted To Be That Girl.” They were the first female pair to win a GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards ceremony. The Grammy is also the first win for both McBryde and Pearce.



The two artists “hit off” while writing the song with Shane McAnally, despite considering themselves to be different and an “unlikely” match. The track was inspired by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis’ “Does He Love You” and Lee Ann Womack's "The Fool."

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” is different from other tracks talking about the same theme of betrayal and cheating partners since it presents both women as victims (instead of pitting them against one another). The song also avoided derogatory language and focused on the two sides of the same heartbreak.

Award Show Excellence: CMT Music Awards Performances

Wynonna Judd & Ashley McBryde - I Want To Know What Love Is (Live from the 2023 CMT Music Awards)

One of McBryde’s most memorable duets was during the 2023 CMT Music Awards when she shared the stage with Wynonna Judd. The duo performed Foreigner’s “I Wanna Know What Love Is.” Judd opened the performance solo before McBryde joined her for the chorus. The performance was part of several tributes to rock legends throughout the night.

Before the CMT Music Awards, McBryde joined Wynonna Judd for The Judds: Final Tour. The tour was originally launched by Wynonna and her mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd. However, following Naomi’s passing, Wynonna chose to continue the tour in her honor. McBryde joined Wynonna for two tour stops at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, per Billboard.

Festival Highlights: CMA Fest Collaborations

McBryde also surprised fans during the CMA Fest 2024 with two key collaborations. First was her duet with Gretchen Wilson. They performed “Redneck Woman,” celebrating the song’s 20th anniversary.

Ashley McBryde & Gretchen Wilson – Redneck Woman (Live from CMA Fest 2024)

“Redneck Woman” topped Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, reached #22 on the all-genre Hot 100, earned Wilson a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2005, and was certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Cross-Generational Collaborations: Ashley McBryde on Working with Country Legends

In addition to collaborating with her peers and rising stars, McBryde has also worked with country music legends. She teamed up with Rodney Crowell on the song “Taking Flight.” Crowell, who is set to release his 24th studio album, Airline Highway, on August 29, featuring his collaboration with McBryde, has had an impressive career, boasting 15 No. 1 songs on the country charts over more than 50 years in the industry.

Crowell said of the collaboration, “This record is a document of me falling in love with these musicians. That's one of the great perks of this job—falling in love with the people you're playing with. And we caught that on tape.”

McBryde also performed with Vince Gill at Ryman Auditorium, honoring producer Tony Brown, where she performed Patty Loveless' harmonies on “When I Call Your Name.”