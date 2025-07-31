Dierks Bentley At Freedom Mortgage Pavilion: What To Know Before You Go

Dierks Bentley is bringing his Broken Branches Tour to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, on Thursday, August 7th. He is bringing some friends along, too. Zach Top & The Band Loula are taking the stage to start the party. Instead of being Somewhere On A Beach, we're getting Drunk on a Plane (or Camden, New Jersey). Don't have tickets yet? You can still purchase them here. Read everything you know before you go, and you'll be Gold.

Photo by Jason Kempin

Parking

Parking will open 1 hour before gate times. See gate times below to know when lots will open.

Gate Times

Gates will open at 5:30 pm. Freedom Mortgage Pavilion encourages concert-goers to arrive at the parking lots as early as possible to avoid traffic.

Photo By Ashley Craven/ Craven Photography

Dierks Bentley at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Set Times

5:30p – Doors

7:00p – The Band Loula

7:45p – Zach Top

9:05p – Dierks Bentley

*Times are subject to change without notice.

Bag Policy

Small clutches, wristlets, or fanny packs no bigger than 6”x 9” OR clear plastic bags NO BIGGER than 12"x12"x6” are allowed inside.

All bags are subject to search upon entry. Guests have the right to refuse a bag search and the venue has the right to refuse entry. If you have any items that are not allowed into the venue please return them to your vehicle.

Lawn Chairs

For Dierks Bentley at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion will not allow any outside chairs in. You may rent a chair or bring a blanket! You can rent on-site if available or you can rent ahead of time here.

The lawn is always first-come, first-served. There are no assigned seats on the lawn to see Dierks Bentley at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

Photo By Ashley Craven/ Craven Photography

Mobile Entry Only: Dierks Bentley at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Your phone is your ticket! Download the Live Nation app to see your tickets.

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion is a cash-free venue. If you arrive without a debit or credit card, head to an information booth and they’ll exchange cash for card (for free).

Photo By Ashley Craven/ Craven Photography

Stay Hydrated

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion will allow each guest to bring in one factory-sealed water bottle, provided it is up to one liter in size. This policy is subject to change based on artist requests or safety considerations.

Rain or Shine

Unless Freedom Mortgage Pavilion deems the weather to be unsafe for guests, the concert will go on rain or shine.

