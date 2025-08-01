Tayler Holder and T-Pain Team Up on ‘Dyin’ Flame’ Remix
As Tayler Holder becomes the “Next Big Thing” in country music, keep your eyes peeled for the upcoming remix to “Dyin’ Flame,” featuring GRAMMY Award-winning artist T-Pain, releasing Aug. 8….
As Tayler Holder becomes the "Next Big Thing" in country music, keep your eyes peeled for the upcoming remix to "Dyin' Flame," featuring GRAMMY Award-winning artist T-Pain, releasing Aug. 8. Blending Holders' country roots and T-Pain's traditional R&B sound.
Holder is excited to share this collaboration with T-Pain on socials, saying he is "Speechless — One of my biggest dreams come true, because he's someone who truly got me into music". He's been someone I looked up to and idolized for a long time, the fact I have T FREAKING PAIN on a song with me is something I can't even put into words."
Originally from Alvarado, Texas, Holder began as a motocross racer before rising to fame as a social media influencer. Now in Nashville, he has made the shift into music. He already holds awards like Male Artist of the Year or Artist of the Year from Up N Country in 2023.
Holder recently completed his Hits the Roof! Tour, selling out venues in cities like Birmingham, Athens, and Charleston. He also joined Post Malone as a special guest on the Travelin' Tailgate Tour. This fall, he will hit the road again in support of Cameron Whitcomb's I've Got Options Tour, which begins Nov. 3 and includes several sold-out dates.
Holder remains dedicated to his growing fan base, often rewarding them with personal gifts, such as a guitar for a TikTok fan who covered one of his songs. Reflecting on his career, he said, "I am very thankful that I have been welcomed by the Nashville Community and industry alike. I am humbled every day for the continued support, and I want to keep on bringing the best I have for the people who have championed me."