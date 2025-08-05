Ashley McBryde to Launch Nashville’s First Alcohol-Free Bar

Ashley McBryde is set to open a new bar named Redemption on Aug. 28 in Nashville. Located on the fifth floor of Chief's, Eric Church's flagship venue, Redemption will offer a welcoming space for all patrons, with a focus on non-alcoholic and zero-proof drinks. McBryde's personal journey toward sobriety inspires the venue and aims to normalize not drinking as a conscious lifestyle choice.

"It was vital that I create a space where not drinking is the forethought — normalized," she shared. McBryde has been sober for three years. "You can get alcohol drinks in Redemption too, because everyone is welcome."

The bar is intended to foster inclusivity and support those who may struggle to find social venues that prioritize sobriety. "When the opportunity to make my mark on Broadway came, I knew I wanted to create a space that champions what's made a difference in my life; a space that lifts up the brushed aside, and makes sure everyone feels welcome," McBryde said.

Redemption will have live music, and it will provide a stage for original songwriters and performers, an important part of Nashville's creative and cultural community. McBryde regards songwriters as important to Nashville's identity, and she envisions the establishment being a place to connect, be real, and tell personal stories.

What makes the undertaking even richer is that McBryde has been enjoying most of her recent success while also choosing to stop drinking. "It was just such a part of my persona," she said. "I was like, what do I even do, what does anybody do, if they're not drinking?"

Her decision to open Redemption reflects the positive changes in her life and career. "Several times I have said, my God, if you'd told me how good things get, pretty quickly, I would've stopped drinking a long time ago," McBryde said. "I had no idea that I was this far in my way."