This Day in Country History: August 5

Jason Aldean made headlines with a sold-out show and a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Aug. 5 also saw Reba McEntire, Tony Brown, and Carrie Underwood in the spotlight, while fans enjoyed summer music festivals.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From Jason Aldean to Tony Brown, these were milestones for country music artists on Aug. 5:

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame announced its nominations for inductees on Aug. 5, including the legendary songwriter Tony Brown. Brown is the former president of MCA Records Nashville and wrote songs for country legends, such as George Strait and Reba McEntire. 2023: Country music dominated the Billboard Hot 100 with three major artists at the top of the chart. The songs were Jason Aldean's "Try That In a Small Town," at No. 1, Morgan Wallen's "Last Night," at No. 2, and Luke Combs' rendition of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," at No. 3.

Cultural Milestones

Some important moments on Aug. 5 included:

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Loretta Lynn: Blue Kentucky Girl exhibit closed on Aug. 5. It opened on Aug. 25, 2017, and explored the life and career of Hall of Fame member Loretta Lynn. 2023: Carrie Underwood opened for rock ‘n' roll group Guns N' Roses in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Underwood's setlist included classic rock covers from Joan Jett and Pat Benatar. She also joined Guns N' Roses to perform "Paradise City" and "Sweet Child O’ Mine."

Notable Recordings and Performances

There were several country music festivals on Aug. 5:

Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett, and Ashley Cooke thrilled fans at the WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Michigan. Bluegrass duo Few Miles South and country band Blackberry Smoke also performed at this music festival. 2023: Country music fans traveled to George, Washington, for the highly anticipated Watershed music festival. Headliners for Aug. 5 included Keith Urban, Parker McCollum, and Kameron Marlowe. Tenille Townes and Ben Chapman also played at this festival.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a new baby to a line of swimwear, these were industry changes for Aug. 5:

Singer Clay Walker and his wife, actress Jessica Craig-Walker, welcomed a baby boy on Aug. 5: William Clayton Walker. Clay was scheduled to perform on Aug. 5 at the Umatilla County Fair in Oregon but canceled his performance to fly home to be with his wife during labor. 2019: The "Die a Happy Man" and "Marry Me" singer Thomas Rhett released a line of family swimwear called the Rhettro Collection. He collaborated with the fashion brand Chubbies to create brightly colored swimwear pieces with a slightly retro-fashion design.