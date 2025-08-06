Tyler Hubbard Makes History With Fourth Straight Solo No. 1 Hit

Tyler Hubbard's latest single, “Park,” has reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, marking his third No. 1 as a solo artist. This milestone makes Hubbard the first male artist in country music to secure four consecutive No. 1 hits after transitioning from a successful group or duo.

With “Park,” Hubbard now holds a total of 23 career number ones, including his work with Florida Georgia Line. His previous solo hits, “5 Foot 9,” “Dancin' In The Country,” and “Back Then Right Now,” also topped the chart. Hubbard's solo success follows the disbandment of Florida Georgia Line, where he performed alongside Brian Kelley for a decade.

“It's such an incredible feeling to have my fourth number one in a row — I'm truly blown away,” says Hubbard. “I never take these moments for granted, and I'm so thankful to country radio, my team, and the fans for the continued support. After my buddies Canaan, Ashley, Jesse, and I wrote this song, we knew it felt special, and seeing fans sing it back every night on tour has been one of the biggest highlights of my year.”

MCA Nashville, Hubbard's label, has celebrated three consecutive weeks of No. 1 radio singles, highlighting its strong roster of country artists. Hubbard's career accolades to date include over two billion career streams, five million RIAA certifications, one Gold album, and two double Platinum singles.

“I'm beyond grateful to everyone who made this possible — This one feels extra special. It takes a village, and I have the best. Thanks, everyone.”