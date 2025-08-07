Luke Combs to Let Fans Pick Songs for Next Album

Country superstar Luke Combs is exploring a bold new direction for his next record — one that puts fans directly in the driver's seat. The multi-platinum artist revealed he is “seriously considering ‘Crowd Sourcing' [his] next record,” allowing fans to vote on demos and work tapes to determine which tracks make the final cut.

“Seriously considering ‘Crowd Sourcing' my next record. Like just put up a bunch of demos and work tapes to see what y'all like best,” Combs shared via social media. Combs has a catalog of 40 to 50 unreleased songs and is seeking to tap into fan enthusiasm by offering a chance to influence the final product. The idea reflects the changing landscape in the music business, where streaming services have created the space for longer albums and deeper fan engagement.

This idea has created enthusiasm across social media, with many fans enjoying the idea of being part of shaping their next album. Former NFL player JJ Watt even added some comedy by misspelling “crowd source” as “crowd surfing,” resulting in some good-natured ribbing from Combs.

“I've been spending the last couple of weeks working on what my next record looks like, and as it begins to take shape, I can honestly say I've never felt better about one at this stage,” Combs stated. “It's early on, but I really do think it could wind up being the best record I've ever made.”

Combs has been previewing unreleased tracks such as “Wish Upon A Whiskey” and “Ain't No Cowboy” during recent performances — songs that have gained momentum with audiences despite limited radio airplay.

The first release, "Back in the Saddle," has generated many positive reactions from the fanbase, increasing excitement for the album.