Dolly Parton’s $75 Million Nashville Hotel Set to Welcome Guests in 2026 With Music Venues, Museum

In the epicenter of Music City, Dolly Parton's legacy is getting a new chapter with the disclosed intention of producing the Songteller Hotel. The hotel will open in 2026 at 211 Commerce Street in downtown Nashville and is said to be built in partnership with Herschend Family Entertainment. The Songteller Hotel will offer an immersive experience around music, hospitality, and Southern hospitality.

Construction is already underway, and bookings are expected to begin later this year. The hotel will include several standout attractions, including Jolene's, an 11th-floor rooftop speakeasy offering handcrafted cocktails, a curated food menu, and intimate performances.

"This project is truly Dolly's love letter to her fans and a love letter to Nashville in particular," said Foster.

In addition to Jolene's, the hotel will house Cup of Ambition, a themed coffee shop inspired by Parton's hit song "9 to 5," and a Listening Lobby, where guests can experience live performances from emerging artists and storytelling sessions. The hotel is also looking to host Parton's Live event, which will be a celebration of Nashville's songwriting scene and musical legacy.

The hotel will feature a design and décor reflective of Parton's career with custom artwork and a soundtrack derived from her large catalog of music. A museum and a live music space will help anchor the experience. Additionally, there will be specialty-themed suites designed by Parton to create an immersive and personal stay.

"Dolly is known for her kindness, her warmth, her genuine hospitality, so what better way to bring that to life than in a hotel," explained Foster.

"This hotel will truly represent Dolly and who she is and what she brings to this community," said Foster.