Early Warning Signs of Gynecologic Cancers with Dr. Emily Gleimer

Nicole Michalik Writer

Nicole Michalik is the afternoon drive host on 925XTU. She has been with the station for the past 5 years and was named CRS New Face of Country Music. Nicole always had a strong love for pop-culture and has been working in entertainment since her college internship. As a content creator for 925XTU, Nicole writes articles on Philly happenings, sports, celebrity relationships, pop culture moments and anything else she finds fun and exciting!