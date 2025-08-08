LISTEN LIVE

Early Warning Signs of Gynecologic Cancers with Dr. Emily Gleimer

In this month’s Stay Well Health Chat, Nicole Michalik from 92.5 WXTU and Marisa Magnatta from 93.3 WMMR welcome Dr. Emily Gleimer, a gynecologic oncologist from Virtua Health and the Penn Medicine | Virtua Cancer Program. Dr. Gleimer provides essential insights into recognizing early symptoms of gynecologic cancers, emphasizing the critical nature of early detection and evaluation.

Dr. Gleimer highlights important signs often dismissed by women, including postmenopausal spotting or bleeding between periods. Additional key indicators include persistent bloating, changes in bowel or bladder habits, nausea, and unexplained vomiting. These symptoms, while seemingly minor, can indicate serious conditions like ovarian or uterine cancer.

Topics Discussed:

  • The Silent Diseases: The symptoms of gynecologic cancers.
  • Warning signs most women dismiss as “normal?”
  • Family history and risk.
  • Alcohol and gynecologic cancers.
  • HPV and the connection to cervical cancer.
  • HPV vaccination.
  • Virtua Health’s women’s cancer care.
  • Virtua Health’s cancer partnership with Penn Medicine.
  • Promising cancer research.

For more information, go to Virtua.org/Cancer.

