Kane Brown Set to Appear on ‘9-1-1: Nashville’

Someone call the Fire Department, it’s about to get really hot in here. Kane Brown, the country heartthrob who can melt hearts with his soothing voice and intense gaze, is set to appear on 9-1-1: Nashville, an upcoming TV series on ABC. Although it doesn't seem that Brown would appear as a fireman, we can still dream of a firefighter calendar shoot featuring Brown, right?

Kane Brown on the First Episode of 9-1-1: Nashville

Variety reported that the “Last Minute Late Night” singer will appear on the premiere of the second spinoff of the 9-1-1 franchise. Per ABC, Brown “proves heroic in a major storyline” set during a concert performance. The show is described as “a high-octane procedural about our heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.”

Brown’s TV Career

Is this the start of Kane Brown’s big TV era? Not exactly. While 9-1-1: Nashville might be his most prolific role yet, it’s far from his first time on the small screen. Back in 2019, Brown made guest appearances as himself on Ridiculousness and All That.



In 2020, he served as a Battle Advisor on Season 19 of The Voice, and he’s been co-hosting the CMT Music Awards ever since, proving he’s just as comfortable with a teleprompter as he is with a mic.



He’s also popped up on shows like CMT Crossroads and Barmageddon, and in 2023, flexed his acting chops with a guest role on Fire Country in the episode “Off the Rails.”

What’s Next for Him?

Brown released his fourth album, The High Road, earlier this year. He’s currently bringing the new tracks to life on stage with a packed schedule of shows across the U.S., as well as international stops in Canada, Ireland, and the U.K., with concerts lined up through October.