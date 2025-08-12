Dolly Parton Musical Opens at Nashville’s Fisher Center

The much-awaited musical by Dolly Parton, Dolly: A True Original Musical, officially opened on Aug. 8 at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville. The musical follows Parton as she rises to stardom, starring a distinguished cast, including Carrie St. Louis, who performs as Parton. Nashville is the perfect location for the premiere, considering Parton's connection to the city that made her an international star.

St. Louis, who spent over a year auditioning and participating in workshops, reflected on the collaborative process. "It's just been so incredible to be a part of something from the very start," she said. "I got to build it with Dolly and with the creative team, so it's been a total dream."

Parton, known for her hands-on approach, attended daily rehearsals, a rare occurrence for bio-musicals. "She's there all day, every day, every single rehearsal, eight hours a day, she is there," St. Louis said. "She's very hands-on and involved, which is a luxury."

The core message of the show focuses on the importance of pursuing one's dreams and appreciating the support along the way. St. Louis also highlighted Parton's warmth and dedication: "We all just feel so supported by Nashville. It's been such an incredible town, and the audiences have been so wonderful," St. Louis said. "Dolly loves Nashville and owes so much of her career and her life to Nashville, so she wants to give back by having her show start here. That feels the most true to her."

A particularly emotional moment came during a rehearsal when St. Louis performed "Coat Of Many Colors." "I sang 'Coat Of Many Colors' and I looked up when I finished and she was sobbing," St. Louis said. "We just had this moment together."

St. Louis also recalled feeling nervous during her first meeting with Parton, but was overwhelmed by the country legend's generosity. "I was so nervous meeting her," St. Louis said. "But she was so generous and supportive, embracing me right after a read-through."