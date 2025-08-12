This Day in Country History: August 12
From the CMA Fest televised event to a benefit concert headlined by Trace Adkins, Aug. 12 was a significant day for the country music industry. Several big names were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, a couple of fun-under-the-sun music festivals were held, and some interesting industry changes also occurred on Aug. 12.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Aug. 12 saw some outstanding achievements and memorable events, including:
- 2013: Rock star artist turned country music star Darius Rucker had a street named after him. The street leading to the North Charleston Coliseum in South Carolina was renamed Darius Rucker Boulevard as a tribute to Rucker and his band Hootie & The Blowfish's performances at this venue in the 1990s.
- 2020: Singer Colbie Caillat announced she was leaving her band, Gone West, after only two years. She cited the end of her relationship with her bandmate Justin Young as a contributing factor in her decision.
Cultural Milestones
Inductions, award ceremonies, and benefits occurred on Aug. 12, including:
- 2017: The great "Every Light In the House" singer Trace Adkins headlined the Cattle Baron's Gala concert in Texas. This annual event benefits the American Cancer Society, raising funds for cancer research.
- 2017: Kenny Rogers and Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelson's sister, were inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Rogers' greatest hits include "The Gambler," and Bobbie Nelson is known for her collaboration with Willie on the song "Just a Little Talk With Jesus."
- 2020: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced its latest inductees. The new members honored by this prestigious organization included Marty Stuart, Dean Dillon, and Hank Williams Jr. Dillon was selected in the Songwriter category, Stuart as a Modern Era Artist, and Williams Jr. in the Veterans Era Artist category.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Special events and music festivals dominated the country music scene on Aug. 12, including:
- 2013: The CMA Music Festival: Country's Night to Rock, hosted by Little Big Town, aired on the ABC Television Network. The three-hour performance featured country music superstars such as Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, and Eric Church.
- 2015: The "Devil Went Down to Georgia" singer Charlie Daniels and Eric Church, best known for his hit song "Drink In My Hand," held a 40th Anniversary Volunteer Jam at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Performers at the concert included Jamey Johnson and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
- 2023: In West Chester, Ohio, fans enjoyed seeing Old Dominion, Chris Young, and Gabby Barrett perform at the Voice of America Country Music Fest. Frank Ray, Drake Milligan, and Blake Tyler were among the supporting artists.
- 2023: Megastar Keith Urban headlined the Boots & Hearts country music festival in Ontario, Canada. Dallas Smith, Lauren Alaina, and Blanco Brown also performed.
Aug. 12 was a significant day in country music history. Fans enjoyed music festivals, Darius Rucker received a special honor, several industry greats, including Hank Williams Jr. and Mary Stuart, were inducted into several prestigious organizations, and Trace Adkins raised money for the American Cancer Society.