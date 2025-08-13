Jelly Roll Announces Dates for His ‘The Down Under 2025 Tour’

Jelly Roll fans in the land down under are in for a treat! The country music royalty is heading to his first-ever headline tour in Australia and New Zealand, and due to the overwhelming demand, added a second Melbourne date. Naturally, Aussie and Kiwi fans have gone wild.

Jelly Roll and His The Down Under 2025 Tour

According to Billboard, the rapper-songwriter's The Down Under 2025 Tour will kick off on October 25 and wrap up on November 8. Joining him on all his tour dates is breakout star Shaboozey, whose song “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” enjoyed three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart. Aside from him, country artist Drew Baldridge is also joining. Baldridge is best known for his viral hit “She’s Somebody’s Daughter.” The song became the highest-charting self-funded track on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

What’s He Up To These Days?

Aside from preparing for the tour, Roll just released several collaborations. He collaborated with Brandon Lake on Lake’s single “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” released on February 7. Their collaboration won 2025 K-Love's “Song of the Year.”

Roll said of the song, “This is so hard to talk about, because I’ve been called a ‘lukewarm’, a ‘fence-rider’, I’ve been called a ‘cussing Christian’. You know, I’ve had all these people, and I know that God’s got a lot more to do with me. I know that. I know I got a long way to go, and I know that my heart was only to share the faith that changed my life.”

He added, “I might wear it a little different than other people, I might say things that other Christians don’t think are right to say, but ultimately, I have a heart for God and I have a heart for Jesus.”

He is also featured in Shaboozey’s song “Amen,” released in April 2025. On August 8, Marshmello released his single “Holy Water” featuring Roll.

Check below Jelly Roll’s Australia and New Zealand tour dates and venues with Shaboozey and Drew Baldridge.

October 25: Sunshine Coast, Strummingbird Festival

Sunshine Coast, Strummingbird Festival October 26: Adelaide, TBA

Adelaide, TBA October 28: Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena October 29: Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (new show)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (new show) November 01: Newcastle, Strummingbird Festival

Newcastle, Strummingbird Festival November 02: Perth, Strummingbird Festival

Perth, Strummingbird Festival November 04: Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena November 08: Auckland, The Outer Fields at Western Springs