Nate Smith’s Streak Continues With Another No. 1 Single

Nate Smith has scored his fourth consecutive No. 1 single with "Fix What You Didn't Break," which has climbed to the top of the Mediabase chart. The song is part of his 2024 sophomore album, California Gold, which features collaborations with Avril Lavigne and Alesso.

"Fix What You Didn't Break" follows his previous chart-toppers "Whiskey on You," "World on Fire," and "Bulletproof." Co-written by Smith, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, and Lindsay Rimes, the single dives into feelings of transformative love and self-discovery. It has amassed more than 200 million global streams, contributing to Smith's career total of over 2.7 billion streams.

Smith shared his reaction in an emotional Instagram video, stating, "In case you guys didn't know the impact of what sharing a song can make on an artist and his career... y'all are changing not only my life but everyone around me. Sorry for the waterworks, but I couldn't control it. I'm too overwhelmed with thankfulness and relief. THANK YOU, COUNTRY RADIO!!!!!!!!! SO MUCH!"

He also expressed appreciation for his collaborators and supporters, saying, "To my family at Sony Music Nashville, my team who is touring with me, the songwriters, my management, The Core Entertainment, and to my fans... there will never be enough 'thank yous' I could give you guys. Without you, every one of you, showing up every day for me... we wouldn't be here today. I'm overwhelmed today."

In addition to his chart success, Smith appears on the cover of People Health's summer issue, where he discusses his 55-pound weight loss. He is currently touring as a direct support act for Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour, which continues through the fall.