LISTEN LIVE

Nate Smith’s Streak Continues With Another No. 1 Single

Nate Smith has scored his fourth consecutive No. 1 single with “Fix What You Didn’t Break,” which has climbed to the top of the Mediabase chart. The song is part…

Jennifer Eggleston
Nate Smith performs at Bridgestone Arena on August 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Nate Smith has scored his fourth consecutive No. 1 single with "Fix What You Didn't Break," which has climbed to the top of the Mediabase chart. The song is part of his 2024 sophomore album, California Gold, which features collaborations with Avril Lavigne and Alesso.

"Fix What You Didn't Break" follows his previous chart-toppers "Whiskey on You," "World on Fire," and "Bulletproof." Co-written by Smith, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, and Lindsay Rimes, the single dives into feelings of transformative love and self-discovery. It has amassed more than 200 million global streams, contributing to Smith's career total of over 2.7 billion streams.

Smith shared his reaction in an emotional Instagram video, stating, "In case you guys didn't know the impact of what sharing a song can make on an artist and his career... y'all are changing not only my life but everyone around me. Sorry for the waterworks, but I couldn't control it. I'm too overwhelmed with thankfulness and relief. THANK YOU, COUNTRY RADIO!!!!!!!!! SO MUCH!"

He also expressed appreciation for his collaborators and supporters, saying, "To my family at Sony Music Nashville, my team who is touring with me, the songwriters, my management, The Core Entertainment, and to my fans... there will never be enough 'thank yous' I could give you guys. Without you, every one of you, showing up every day for me... we wouldn't be here today. I'm overwhelmed today."

In addition to his chart success, Smith appears on the cover of People Health's summer issue, where he discusses his 55-pound weight loss. He is currently touring as a direct support act for Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour, which continues through the fall.

Around Father's Day, Smith released "Dads Don't Die," with a bonus version featuring GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Emily Weisband. His work continues to earn critical praise, with Stereogum calling him a "vocal powerhouse" and highlighting his strong presence in modern country music. Smith has cited '90s rock, particularly The Goo Goo Dolls, as a major influence on "Fix What You Didn't Break."

Avril LavigneNate Smith
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Lainey Wilson attends the new exhibition, Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on July 17, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicLainey Wilson Teams Up With Barmen 1873 for Special Tour Bourbon ReleaseJennifer Eggleston
Singer Tim McGraw performs onstage during the Coke Zero Countdown at NCAA March Madness Music Festival
MusicThis Day in Country History: August 14Kristina Hall
Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicHow Did Zach Bryan Get Famous? The Viral YouTube Videos That Started It AllBriana Kelley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect