CBS Kicks Off New Country Music Competition ‘The Road’ with $250,000 Prize

The upcoming CBS reality competition series The Road is set to premiere on Oct. 19, with episodes streaming on Paramount+ afterward. The show will follow 12 emerging country artists — including Adam Sanders, Billie Jo Jones, and Olivia Harms — as they tour across U.S. music venues, competing for a $250,000 prize and a record deal. Contestants will vie for the chance to open for Keith Urban, with performances evaluated in real-time on the road.

The series aims to highlight the real-world challenges of touring in country music. “Touring is hard to get right. When you do, it is the greatest feeling in the world,” Shelton, 49, says in the sneak peek. “There is not a musician in Nashville that wouldn't want the opportunity to have the stage before a superstar like Keith Urban.”

“12 musicians on tour with me and they are going to have to win over [the audience] to get to the next city,” he adds, before Wilson says, “We have some very talented people that came to compete, but out here opening for Keith's audiences is not for the faint of heart.”

“Paying your dues sucks, but there are things in this business that can't be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance, or how to work the crowd.”

Shelton, who co-produces The Road with Taylor Sheridan and executive producer Lee Metzger, expressed enthusiasm about the project in a press release: “I'm a big fan of Taylor's incredible work, and I'm excited to team with him and my long-time collaborator, [executive producer Lee Metzger], on The Road. I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it's like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I'm looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform.”