Pennsylvania’s Most Beautiful Highway is a Popular One

America is filled with lovely roadways, and every highway has its own charm and personality, so no one is the same. Who can forget the iconic Route 66, pictured above? One of the most exciting things about doing a road trip is finding a new highway that has glorious views no matter the season. The U.S. is really lucky to have so many stunning roadways, and now, one outlet is naming the most beautiful in the state.

A Beautiful Highway in the State of Pennsylvania

The crew at Thrillist has put together a tally of the most scenic drives in America. In the piece, they highlight some of the best and most beautiful roadways in the country. "The vastness of the American landscape cannot truly be fathomed until you find yourself in the middle of nowhere, staring down a massive thunderstorm as it engulfs a distant mountain," they note in the feature. "Or whizzing along a pristine coastline dotted with palm trees and crystal waters that emerge after a long drive through a rocky canyon."

As for Pennsylvania, Thrillist picks the Route 6 as its top pick. "Route 6 more than makes up for its lack of Amish furniture with a dizzying array of Pennsylvanian beauty. "Expect to stop frequently, lest you miss sights like the jaw-dropping Pine Creek Gorge—Pennsylvania's verdant answer to the Grand Canyon—or a chance to walk 300 feet above a canopy of trees on the Kinzua Sky Walk, a 2,000-foot-long viaduct built in 1882 (don't worry, Pennsylvania has a storied tradition of structural engineering)," they note.

So, what's the most stunning highway in all of America? It's subjective, of course, but Carolyn's RV Life picks Beartooth Highway in Montana and Wyoming as her No. 1 highway.