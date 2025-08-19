Chris Stapleton’s ‘It Takes a Woman’: A Deep Dive into the Lyrics and Message

Chris Stapleton’s “It Takes a Woman” brings the “tugging at heartstrings” to another level. It makes the listeners collectively wish for a love like that of Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, to find them. Written as a tribute to his wife, the track reminds us why Stapleton is one of country music’s most effective storytellers.

With a mix of honesty, poetic lyrics, and a whole lot of feels, he paints love not as a fairytale we read in books, but as the steady force that helps us see the beauty in the ordinary. In this post, we’re going line-by-line, unraveling the heartfelt message in the lyrics.

Breaking Down the Opening Verses of Chris Stapleton’s “It Takes a Woman”

Stapleton doesn’t joke when it comes to his songs. He always goes straight for the heart. This is the same case with “It Takes a Woman.” The opening lines: “Whenever I'm broken/ Honey, you heal me/When I'm in the dark/You are the light,” are nothing short of poetry. His use of contrasting imagery (broken vs. healed, dark vs. light) establishes the transformative power of love. In his case, the power of Morgane as his “light.”

The next line, “When I get lost / You know right where to find me / When I have my doubts / You make me believe,” emphasizes how Morgane doesn’t just guide Stapleton out of trouble but knows exactly how to reach him when he’s lost.

Aside from the heartfelt lyrics invoking strong visual imagery, Stapleton’s songwriting techniques also include physical sensations in his words to engage listeners on a deeper level to enhance emotional impact. He also uses interval leaps in melody to capture attention and create urgency, particularly in the chorus section. This technique also includes filling pauses with additional melody and lyric phrases, enhancing momentum.

The Heart of the Chorus: Seeing the Best in Someone

The central message of the chorus: “It takes a woman / It takes a woman / A woman who sees / The best part of me / Through all that I am / It takes a woman / Oh, it takes a woman / To be all I can / To feel like a man / It takes a woman,” is seeing the best in someone (which is often the case when we’re in love). Stapleton praised Morgane for seeing the best part of him, rather than trying to change him.

The phrase, “to feel like a man,” presents the idea that a woman’s love enables a man to become the best version of himself. This reflects a statement about partnership and mutual support (something that Stapleton needs in his line of work). This also emphasized the problematic representations of women in country music, since the industry has a complex history with female representation.

Deeper Lyrical Analysis: Comfort, Friendship, and Balance

The most lyrically complex line in the song, “You make me high / And keep my feet on the ground / Whatever I need / You give it to me,” explains how Stapleton describes his wife as someone who makes him high but also keeps both his feet on the ground.

The Lasting Impact of Stapleton’s Storytelling

Stapleton’s “It Takes a Woman” demonstrates his ability to honor feminine love and partnership through thoughtful and respectful lyrics, in short, give credit where credit is due. Listen to this song with a new understanding of its deeper layers.

Check it out below.