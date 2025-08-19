Russell Dickerson Drops Title Track Before Fourth Album Release

Russell Dickerson released "Famous Back Home," the title song from his fourth album, on August 15. The full record comes out on August 22 through Triple Tigers Records.

"Growing up in my small Tennessee town, I dreamed, 'I'm going to make it out of here. I'm going to make it big. Everyone will know my name," said Dickerson, according to Antimusic. "I've been truly blessed to live out that dream. But as my journey continued, I realized that winning the world wasn't the real goal — it's being famous back home, within the four walls of my own house."

Working with Parker Welling and Casey Brown, he wrote a song about choosing family over fame. The lyrics tell a story of finding joy at home instead of chasing spotlights.

"This song means so much because it shows that true fame comes from the ones who knew you first," Dickerson said. "Making them proud matters most."

His words paint simple scenes. Dancing in kitchens, reading to kids at night, and children's art stuck to fridges. These small moments shine brighter than any stage light could.

"Happen to Me," his current single, sits in the country top 10. This success adds to his collection of platinum hits.