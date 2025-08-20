Kings of Leon and Zach Bryan to Drop New Single ‘We’re Onto Something’ August 22

At a concert in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Aug. 15, Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon debuted a new collaboration, “We're Onto Something,” generating significant buzz among fans. Kings of Leon confirmed the single's official release for Aug. 22, after teasing snippets and studio clips on social media in the weeks leading up to the show.

During the same performance, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill joined Bryan for a lively rendition of “Bowery,” highlighting their friendship and the soulful energy of their collaboration. The release of "We're Onto Something" came with strong lyrics focused on hope and strength and a chorus that talked about comfort and surviving storms, two themes that certainly resonated with audiences. A full live version circulated quickly online after the song was released, generating buzz for the project.

The initial reception has been very positive; American Songwriter and Whiskey Riff both said the performers are "certainly onto something" with this project, and it will be interesting to see where it goes next. The collaboration reflects the continuing trend of rock bands blending with country artists, expanding crossover appeal within the music industry.

Their previous collaboration, “Bowery,” released on Aug. 8, debuted at number one in the U.S. and was described by Bryan as the honor of his life, setting high expectations for the follow-up track.

Kings of Leon have continued to tease “We're Onto Something” on social media, hinting at a bluesy, soulful production style.