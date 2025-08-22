Fans Just Found Out Country Star Jamey Johnson Had a Cameo in Miranda Lambert’s 2009 Video

LISTEN LIVE

Country music fans are rediscovering a surprising cameo in one of Miranda Lambert's biggest hits. In the 2009 “White Liar” music video, Jamey Johnson appears as the wedding officiant, a role that went largely unnoticed for years despite his distinctive long hair and beard being clearly visible in several shots.

“I don't know what I'm more mad about: that I didn't know that Jamey Johnson was the preacher in this video, or that this video is now considered classic country,” shared via Whiskey Riff.

The revelation adds a nostalgic twist, as Johnson's career had only just begun to rise in 2008, making his presence in the video less recognizable at the time. Viewers who have gone back to the clip are now finding enjoyment in recognizing the cameo, in addition to how some aspects of popular media can be ignored even when they are in plain sight.

“White Liar” was a significant success for Lambert, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and winning both Music Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year. The video itself features Lambert as the bride in a fictional wedding, with Johnson presiding over the ceremony. The cameo is a fun little nugget in a light comedy of a plot, with a fun twist at the end.

The rediscovery of Johnson's cameo exemplifies how quickly time streaks past in the music industry; what is, or was, a current top-charting record when it was released is now a component of the “classic country” canon, and is indicative of the fuzzy perspectives of an "era" of music.

The funny commentary around the cameo and the video, as "classic," has resonated with fans and serves as both a reminder of Lambert's career-defining hit and a bullet point of Johnson's stamped, continuing presence in country music.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
