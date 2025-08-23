Win Tickets To The Andie Summers Show “Elmwood Park Zoo” Takeover
Register below to win a 4 pack of tickets to the Elmwood Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 27th.
Join The Andie Summers Show on Wednesday, August 27th as they broadcast live at Elmwood Park Zoo.
The Welcome Center and Welcome Plaza will be open to the public starting at 6 AM.
Don’t forget to stop by the Buck Cafe for a coffee and morning treat!
The Zoo will open for ticketed guests and member entry at 8 AM.
For tickets and info, visit ElmwoodParkZoo.org.
