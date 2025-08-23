Win Tickets To The Andie Summers Show “Elmwood Park Zoo” Takeover

LISTEN LIVE

Donnie Black
Register below to win a 4 pack of tickets to the Elmwood Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 27th.

Join The Andie Summers Show on Wednesday, August 27th as they broadcast live at Elmwood Park Zoo.

The Welcome Center and Welcome Plaza will be open to the public starting at 6 AM.

Don’t forget to stop by the Buck Cafe for a coffee and morning treat!

The Zoo will open for ticketed guests and member entry at 8 AM.

For tickets and info, visit ElmwoodParkZoo.org.

Elmwood Park Zoo
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
