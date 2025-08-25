Country Stars Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Drop New Music Video
A new music video for “A Song to Sing” has been released, featuring Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Morgane Stapleton in a vintage-type setting. “I had a date with Jesse…
"I had a date with Jesse Frazier, and he randomly reached out to Chris kind of last minute and was like, 'Hey, you wouldn't happen to be around today? Me and Miranda are just writing for kind of fun.' And Chris was available, so he came over, and he actually, Jenee Fleenor, who is an amazing fiddle player, sort of her and Jesse had worked on this track and sort of got this groovy kind of '70s thing going," Lambert explained.
In the video, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton wear matching rust-colored suits paired with cowboy hats and sunglasses, each carrying guitars. Morgane Stapleton appears alongside them in a striking gold lamé jumpsuit, also carrying a guitar, while an additional man carries an amplifier.
The artists are shown walking against an orange and a brick wall, which indicates the hip nostalgia vibe with neat use of wall paint.
The retro style with warm, older-looking colors creates a distinct old-school visual identity. The video shows off the artistry of the song and also the camaraderie of the performers as they work together.