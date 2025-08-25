LISTEN LIVE

Win Tickets To See Hardy!

Register below to win a pair of tickets to see Hardy on Saturday, September 6th at Hersheypark Stadium. Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Donnie Black
HARDY (1)

Register below to win a pair of tickets to see Hardy on Saturday, September 6th at Hersheypark Stadium.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Hardy
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
Related Stories
Cojuring
ContestWin Tickets To A Screening of The Conjuring: Last RitesDonnie Black
TASS EPZ
ContestWin Tickets To The Andie Summers Show “Elmwood Park Zoo” TakeoverDonnie Black
Sierra Ferrell
ContestWin Tickets To See Sierra FerrellDonnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect